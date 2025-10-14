SEC announces ruling on vehicle impoundment regulations

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, presided over a meeting of the Executive Council, on Tuesday, at the Ruler's Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, as well as H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The meeting discussed several ideas aimed at enhancing the efficiency of government departments and monitoring the implementation of Sharjah's overall plans and policies. The goal is to ensure that the community receives the best possible services in different areas.

The Council has introduced new rules about how vehicles are impounded in Sharjah. These rules have been designed to make the process clearer and fairer. They set specific fees that will help improve the services offered to the public and ensure that the rules around impounding vehicles are followed properly. The goal is to protect everyone's rights while supporting efforts to manage traffic violations effectively. Additionally, these new measures are meant to make the work at vehicle impound facilities more efficient, helping to safeguard both public and private property.

The decision allows vehicle owners or anyone with legal rights over the vehicle to request a replacement for the time their vehicle is impounded. This means they can pay a daily fee to get their vehicle back sooner, rather than having to wait the entire time it would normally be held. The decision also outlines when to start counting these daily fees based on why the vehicle was taken.

The SEC has announced new rules about towing fees in Sharjah. These rules are designed to make it easier for the community when dealing with vehicles that have broken down due to accidents or those that need to be taken by the authorities. The goal is to transport these vehicles quickly and effectively using modern technology, which will help improve safety on the roads and reduce the chances of further accidents or traffic jams caused by stranded vehicles.

The Executive Council has approved a new agreement with taxi companies in the emirate to improve the transportation system. The goal is to provide better services to the public, ensuring customer satisfaction while also making public transportation safer and more comfortable. This agreement aims to create unified standards for operations and oversight, aligning with plans to enhance the public transportation system in Sharjah. Additionally, it will encourage private companies to play a bigger role in supporting sustainable development and improving the overall transportation infrastructure.