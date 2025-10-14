Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre participates in 77th Frankfurt Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism–Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is participating in the 77th Frankfurt Book Fair from 15th to 19th October 2025, one of the world’s foremost cultural and publishing events.

The participation reinforces ALC’s mission to enhance the global presence of the Arabic language, position Abu Dhabi as a leading centre for culture and creativity, and strengthen strategic partnerships with international publishing and creative institutions.

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said the participation reflects the Centre’s ongoing efforts to showcase Arab literature and thought on the global stage while highlighting Abu Dhabi’s vital role in translation, publishing, and cultural dialogue. He added that the Fair provides an opportunity to discuss global publishing trends and challenges amid rapid digital transformation, supporting the UAE’s vision to promote culture as a driver of sustainable development.

During the Fair, the ALC will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Arabookverse, in the presence of Juergen Boos, President and CEO of the Frankfurt Book Fair, to launch the Digital Arabic Library project. The initiative aims to make Arabic content more accessible to global readers while keeping pace with digital innovation in publishing.

The ALC will also host an official reception for publishers and decision-makers to highlight its cultural initiatives, grants, and programmes that support the publishing industry, including those presented at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

The Centre’s cultural programme includes a panel on 17th October titled Comics in the Arab World: From the Margins to the Forefront, featuring German illustrator Katharina Grossmann-Hensel and children’s publishing expert Meri Melkonian. The session will discuss the evolution of Arabic comics and their challenges, such as limited publishing and distribution, while exploring digital platforms as tools for broader reach.

Another discussion, How Do Emirati and German Youth Read?, will take place on 19th October at the Frankfurt International Stage, featuring Julia Balog, Emirati researcher Moza Jassim, and journalist Saeed Saeed as moderator. The panel will explore reading habits among youth, the influence of technology, and the role of cultural initiatives in fostering reading.

The ALC pavilion will also present two sessions for the Sheikh Zayed Book Award. The first, The Classics Today: New Horizons in Arabic Literature, on 17th October, will feature Beatrice Gründler, Hakan Özkan, Maurice Pomerantz, and Stefan Weidner. The second, on 18th October, will spotlight author Hoda Barakat and her award-winning novel Hind or the Most Beautiful Woman in the World in conversation with journalist Lena Bopp.

Through these engagements, ALC aims to foster partnerships with publishers from Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America and strengthen collaboration with digital and audio publishing platforms. The Centre also seeks to support translation initiatives and rights exchange, ensuring a sustainable international presence for Arabic literature.

This year’s Frankfurt Book Fair, which has chosen the Philippines as Guest of Honour, is expected to welcome over 4,300 exhibitors from 92 countries, offering extensive opportunities for collaboration across publishing, cinema, and creative industries.