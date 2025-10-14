MoHAP launch 'Ajr Wa Aafya' bundle for federal government employees

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and Emirates Health Services, has launched the updated version of the “Ajr wa Aafya” bundle, designed for federal government employees and prospective candidates.

The initiative is part of the second phase of the “Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme” which seeks to simplify procedures, enhance employee well-being, and create a more efficient and supportive government work environment. It also aligns with the health sector’s strategy to build a flexible and digital healthcare system that reinforces the UAE’s global competitiveness.

Designed to be faster, simpler and more efficient, the updated bundle represents a qualitative transformation in the design of sick leave services, medical reports, and fitness screening.

Developed under an innovative government methodology, it focuses on service redesign, eliminating unnecessary requirements, and linking government systems digitally. This ensures employees experience a smooth, automated and effective journey, while enhancing integration between the three federal entities.

In addition to eliminating redundant procedures and requirements, efforts have been made to enhance system integration to ensure the efficient and seamless exchange of data among partner entities. The initiative aims to simplify service access for federal government employees and engage them in redesigning the service package to better align with their needs and expectations.

The “Ajr wa Aafya” bundle demonstrates the UAE Government’s commitment to appreciating its employees and creating a supportive work environment that drives productivity and workplace well-being. The initiative simplifies and accelerates the process of obtaining medical leave services, making them faster, easier, and free of unnecessary complexity.

The package’s services were developed to boost productivity across the federal sector and reduce the time required to access key services. These include a 41 percent reduction in processing time for medical fitness examinations for new employees, a 55 percent reduction for sick leave requests requiring review by medical committees, a 24 percent reduction for sick leave requests not requiring such review, and an 18 percent reductionfor patient companion leave services. In addition, the number of procedures was streamlined from 34 to 21, with unnecessary requirements eliminated.

Abdullah Ahli, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector and Head of MoHAP’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Team, stressed that the launch of the “Ajr wa Aafya” bundle reflects the Ministry’s commitment to implementing the directives of the wise leadership, which seek to build an integrated federal work system.

He said the initiative marks a fundamental shift in the way government health services are designed, moving from rigid bureaucracy to a system built on stakeholder participation and streamlined procedures.

He added that the bundle has already shown measurable impact. The progress, he stressed, places the ministry firmly on course to meet the government’s goal of reducing service completion times by more than 50 percent.

He noted that the package was developed in line with the objectives of the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, which seeks to eliminate digital redundancies, enhance system efficiency, strengthen integration with strategic partners, and leverage artificial intelligence technologies.

The initiative promotes a human-cantered institutional culture driven by innovation, empowers work teams, and delivers outcomes that make a tangible impact on the quality of life of federal government employees.

He added that these efforts would not only enhance the competitiveness of federal entities, and attract top talent, but also strengthen their agility in responding to future needs, further cementing the UAE’s position as a global benchmark for government excellence.

Faisal Saeed Binbuti Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), affirmed that updating the “Ajr Wa Aafya” bundle represents a paradigm shift in the government work system. The initiative not only accelerates and simplifies procedures but also redefines the federal employee experience through an innovative approach built on efficiency, flexibility, and digital integration.

He emphasised that this strategic partnership with MoHAP and EHS, under the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, reflects FAHR’s commitment to advancing an integrated government model that drives institutional transformation and reinforces the UAE’s position as a global benchmark for modern public service delivery.

“We are confidently pressing ahead with our journey towards building an inspiring and attractive federal work environment that keeps pace with future requirements and that meets future demands and embodies the vision of our wise leadership, a government that is faster, more efficient, and more effective in service delivery, capable of generating tangible and sustainable impact across all sectors," Al Mheiri added.

Meanwhile, Mubaraka Ibrahim, Chief AI Officer and Acting Executive Director of the Information Sector at Emirates Health Services (EHS), affirmed that the launch of the updated “Ajr Wa Aafya” bundle represents a qualitative leap in advancing healthcare services related to pre-employment fitness screening and sick leave.

She explained that EHS has worked closely with its strategic partners to translate the UAE Government’s vision of advancing to a new stage of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, reflecting the nation’s priority of investing in people as the cornerstone of sustainable development.

She added that this initiative builds on a proactive approach that enhances the efficiency of the healthcare system supporting human resources, while enabling government entities to provide productive and motivating work environments founded on innovative and automated frameworks. This, she noted, strengthens the effectiveness of federal systems and reaffirms the UAE’s leadership in shaping the future and setting a global benchmark for government excellence characterised by simplicity, speed, and efficiency.

The initiative builds on the success of the program's first phase, which streamlined government services by eliminating more than 1,000 procedures. These efforts saved customers over 80 million minutes in processing time, cut 9 million procedural steps, and reduced paper document requirements by 900,000.

These efficiency gains have strengthened the UAE's global competitiveness while driving measurable progress in quality of life, sustainability, and digital transformation. The results reinforce the UAE's position as home to one of the world's most efficient and innovative governments.