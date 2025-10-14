Daman wins three prestigious awards from Nafis programme

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Insurance Company - Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth Group, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, won three prestigious awards in the third edition of the Nafis programme for 2024-2025.

The awards recognise ongoing efforts to support Emiratisation goals and empower national talents in the insurance sector.

Daman was awarded first place in the “Efforts Supporting Emiratisation” Insurance Sector category, in recognition of its outstanding efforts in enhancing the participation of Emirati talents and expanding employment opportunities for citizens in various departments and specialised positions.

The Company also won the Diamond Category award in recognition of its exceptional efforts in empowering national staff, developing their skills, and enhancing their leadership capabilities, thereby reinforcing its position as one of the most prominent entities supporting the employment of Emirati talents in the private sector.

Within the individuals’ category, Esraa Alsaadi, one of Daman’s distinguished employees, won first place in the insurance sector category, in recognition of her dedication and contributions to enhancing corporate performance and active contribution to advancing Emiratisation and promoting professional excellence.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer, PureHealth, said, “We are proud to see Daman win the Nafis Awards for the second consecutive year. These recognitions reflect Daman’s success and serve as a testament to PureHealth Group’s unwavering commitment to investing in national talent and preparing a generation of Emirati leaders who will shape the future of the UAE’s healthcare and insurance sectors. We take pride in this renewed achievement, which stands as a model for advancing Emiratisation and creating meaningful, long-term career opportunities for UAE Nationals in the private sector.”

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, CEO of The National Insurance Company - Daman, said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition once again from the Nafis Programme, which reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering national talent and enhancing their role in the insurance sector. Through quality initiatives and comprehensive development programmes, we have fostered a work environment that nurtures Emirati professionals and provides them with opportunities to grow. This accomplishment aligns with the aspirations of our leadership, contributing to the objectives of the Nafis Programme and the UAE Centennial 2071."

Aldhaheri added, “This achievement is part of Daman’s ongoing journey to support national priorities by empowering Emiratis to thrive and lead within our organisation. It reflects our strategic commitment to excellence, and presents a role model in the private sector at the local and regional levels.”