Breast Imaging First Annual Meeting 2025 to convene in Dubai on 25th October

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Breast Imaging First Annual Meeting 2025 is set to take place on 25th October at Pullman Dubai Downtown, bringing together leading radiologists, breast imaging specialists, surgeons, oncologists, pathologists, family physicians, sonographers, technicians, radiographers and ultrasound specialists.

Dr. Nehad Kazim Al Bastaki, Chair of Breast Imaging Annual Meeting, President of the Emirates Breast Imaging Club (EBI), and Senior Consultant Interventional Breast Radiologist, emphasised that the annual meeting, organised by Info Plus Events, marks a significant milestone in advancing breast health care and medical imaging technologies in the region and beyond.

She noted that the event, held under the theme “Highlighting Current Practice and a New Era in Breast Cancer Screening,” will bring together experts to discuss the latest developments in breast radiology and explore innovations that enhance early breast cancer detection.

The one-day scientific programme will feature 22 speakers and scientific moderators from the UAE and across the region. It includes specialised sessions covering topics such as early screening experiences, challenges and opportunities in the new era of early detection and multimodality approaches to breast imaging.

The programme will also include interactive case discussions, expert panel sessions and hands-on workshops designed to promote knowledge exchange and professional collaboration.

Dr. Alia Al Sayegh, Co-Chair of the Meeting and Consultant Breast Radiologist in Dubai, highlighted the importance of this event in supporting healthcare and nursing professionals involved in breast disease diagnosis and treatment. Participants will include radiologists, breast imaging specialists, surgeons, oncologists, pathologists, family physicians, radiographers, ultrasound specialists and medical students and trainees in radiology programmes.

More than 10 leading companies in pharmaceuticals, medical devices and imaging technologies will take part in the event, underscoring the critical role of collaboration between the healthcare and industrial sectors in improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care quality.

The Annual Breast Imaging Meeting serves as an independent scientific platform dedicated to redefining medical education in breast health. Its mission is to develop advanced educational tools and foster knowledge exchange among specialists, ultimately enhancing early detection, diagnostic precision and treatment outcomes worldwide.