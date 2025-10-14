Abu Dhabi Customs adopts generative AI solutions to enhance customs operations

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs has launched Clearance.AI, an innovative suite of generative artificial intelligence solutions designed to enhance customs operations and improve data quality.

Announced as part of the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion at GITEX Global 2025, the initiative reaffirms the entity’s commitment to employing the latest technologies to deliver a faster and more transparent customs experience. It also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision to be the world’s first fully AI-native government, in line with the Abu Dhabi Digital Strategy 2025–2027.

The launch of these innovative solutions reflects Abu Dhabi Customs’ forward-looking vision, strategic planning, and pioneering initiatives to reinforce its global leadership.

Through the adoption of advanced smart systems across all customs operations, the Clearance.AI solutions aim to enhance customs processes and improve data quality, contributing to the facilitation of trade and the smooth flow of goods while enhancing customer satisfaction through simplified procedures and reduced processing times.

In its first phase, Clearance.AI automates four key customs processes to improve productivity and operational efficiency. It introduces self-clearance for non-restricted goods, allowing users to scan invoices and supporting documents using smart devices or upload files directly. The system automatically extracts and verifies data, completes clearance requests, and sends real-time notifications to relevant parties.

The solutions also feature smart valuation of goods, which compares declared values against global and local reference prices to ensure accuracy and precise revenue collection.

Additionally, the system verifies customs registration numbers by reviewing document authenticity and automatically flagging cases that require further review, with automated alerts for resolution. The fourth capability focuses on post-clearance customs audits, where clearance transactions are analysed in real time to detect discrepancies and anticipate future trends, thereby enhancing customs compliance.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, stated that launching these innovative solutions marks a significant step forward in implementing the directives of the wise leadership and their ongoing commitment to adopting artificial intelligence across all applicable systems. He noted that this milestone supports Abu Dhabi’s leadership in embracing cutting-edge technologies in government customs operations.

Al Mansoori added that this initiative represents a major leap in advancing customs operations and supporting comprehensive digital transformation efforts by leveraging the latest AI technologies to save time, reduce effort, and streamline procedures while enhancing performance, productivity, and service effectiveness. These innovations, he emphasised, make trade smoother and more accessible for companies and individual importers alike.

He further noted that Abu Dhabi Customs’ AI solutions will bring a qualitative shift in data analysis and decision-making by processing vast amounts of information instantly and intelligently. They also help improve data quality, reduce human error, enhance risk management efficiency, strengthen compliance, and ensure more accurate revenue collection, contributing to the national economy and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a key hub for regional and global trade.