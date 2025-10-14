Zayed International Foundation for Environment calls for collective action on plastic pollution

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Zayed International Foundation for Environment has reaffirmed its commitment to launching effective initiatives to address one of the most pressing contemporary environmental challenges, harmful plastic waste pollution, which has become a global issue significantly impacting the environment and public health.

The spread of plastic waste and microplastics across seas and oceans, and their accumulation in living organisms, negatively affects biodiversity and human health due to consumption of products contaminated with microplastics and nanoplastics.

Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Fahd, Chairman of the Zayed International Foundation for Environment, stated on the occasion of Arab Environment Day, observed annually on 14th October, that the day serves as an opportunity to enhance environmental awareness and engage all segments of society in protecting the planet and reducing environmental challenges facing humanity.

He noted that marking this occasion reflects a unified goal towards a safe and sustainable environment and strengthens the shared sense of responsibility to safeguard the Earth from imminent threats.

He pointed out that the growing rates of plastic production and consumption—particularly single-use plastics—necessitate decisive actions and the adoption of innovative strategies to reduce this type of pollution and its negative effects. He stressed that combating plastic pollution is a shared responsibility that requires coordinated efforts among governments, international organisations, the private sector, civil society, and individuals.

Bin Fahd called for intensified awareness campaigns to change consumption behaviours and adopt more sustainable lifestyles that reject single-use plastic products, reduce the use of other plastic types, and promote reuse and recycling. He also urged the encouragement of industries to adopt environmentally friendly materials and clean technologies.

He emphasised the importance of establishing an international agreement to phase out non-biodegradable plastic production and to adopt strict policies limiting its production and use, while also supporting projects aimed at responsible and environmentally sound waste management.

He confirmed that innovation is the key to finding sustainable solutions to plastic pollution. Supporting research and development in manufacturing and recycling, and investing in advanced technologies, contribute to reducing the environmental impact of plastic and open new opportunities for promoting the culture of the circular economy and creating green jobs.

He stressed that protecting the environment is a moral, national, and humanitarian responsibility, and that addressing the challenge of plastic pollution requires unified efforts from all segments of society, alongside increased education and environmental awareness. He expressed his hope for a cleaner, more sustainable planet and a healthier and safer environment for current and future generations.