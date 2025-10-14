K2, Neolix collaborate to advance adoption, operations of autonomous delivery vehicles in UAE

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- K2, an Abu Dhabi–based advanced technology company specialising in autonomous systems and AI-driven innovations, has announced a strategic collaboration with Neolix, an autonomous tech company, to accelerate the deployment and local operation of autonomous delivery vehicles across the UAE.

Through this partnership, K2 will act as the local fleet operator, integrating Neolix’s proven autonomous delivery platforms within Abu Dhabi’s smart mobility ecosystem.

Neolix, which has already deployed more than 10,000 L4 autonomous vehicles globally, will provide technical expertise, product support, and specialised training to build UAE national capability in operating and maintaining autonomous vehicle fleets.

This initiative represents a significant step in Abu Dhabi’s transition toward smarter, safer, and more sustainable mobility, supporting the emirate’s vision to lead the region in artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies.

Sean Teo, Managing Director of K2, said, “The strategic partnership between K2 and Neolix will propel the progress of autonomous systems as it combines both K2’s local experience and successes with Neolix’s global expertise in large-scale deployment. Together, we are not only introducing technology, we are building an ecosystem designed to empower local talent and transform how cities move and operate.”

He added, “Local talent handling the fleet is really important to us. K2 is a national project meant to secure Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub of autonomous innovation, so it is essential that our systems are led and managed by Emiratis.”

Enyuan Yu, Founder and CEO of Neolix, commented, “We are proud to collaborate with K2 in supporting the next generation of mobility solutions in the UAE. By providing technical expertise and investing in local talent development, we’re not just enabling the deployment of autonomous vehicles, we’re helping to build a sustainable ecosystem that empowers communities to lead the future of smart transportation.”

The collaboration will also explore new applications for autonomous delivery across logistics, retail, and last-mile services, while contributing to reducing carbon emissions, enhancing efficiency, and strengthening national technology independence, all in line with Abu Dhabi’s 2030 vision and the UAE’s AI strategy.