ADIO, AD Ports Group, Stellantis partner to develop integrated automotive ecosystem in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Abu Dhabi Ports Group (AD Ports Group) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Stellantis, one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers and a leading OEM, to develop an integrated automotive ecosystem that supports Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a strategic hub for automotive exports, technologies, and industrial innovation.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reflects the joint efforts of ADIO and AD Ports Group to expand Abu Dhabi’s industrial and trade sectors by launching impactful initiatives and forging global partnerships across key industries, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global centre for export and re-export.

The agreement aims to bolster Abu Dhabi’s automotive sector by expanding into the Middle East and Africa markets, developing a comprehensive ecosystem for autonomous taxi solutions, and advancing research and development in next-generation mobility systems and automotive technologies.

Under the agreement, Stellantis will collaborate with ADIO on investment opportunities within Abu Dhabi’s automotive sector, leveraging its global expertise and the emirate’s competitive advantages, including world-class logistics infrastructure and a supportive business environment.

ADIO and AD Ports Group will provide strategic support through market intelligence, with a focus on strengthening supply chains and empower local manufacturers to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Mohammed Al Kamali, Chief Industry and Trade Officer at ADIO, said, "This collaboration marks a strategic step towards enhancing Abu Dhabi’s industrial and trade ecosystem and solidifying its position as a global destination for investment and innovation. At ADIO, we are committed to working with public and private sector partners to support investments into high-impact, future-focused sectors. By Partnering with AD Ports Group and Stellantis, we will accelerate the emirates ambition to build a fully integrated automotive and trade ecosystem that supports the growth of global OEMs."

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, commented, “By combining Stellantis’ automotive expertise with our integrated logistics networks and market reach, and leveraging ADIO’s investment ecosystem, we are looking at the potential pathways for innovative mobility solutions to scale across the Middle East and Africa, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position in global supply chains.”

Patrick Labilloy, Senior Vice President, Head of Planning, Stellantis MEA, added, “Abu Dhabi offers the vision, infrastructure and global connectivity needed to shape the future of mobility. This agreement reflects our commitment to co-developing solutions in electrification, autonomous transport and sustainable urban mobility, positioning the Middle East and Africa as a growth engine for Stellantis’ long-term strategy.”

The agreement supports ADIO’s Automotive Sector Programme, launched in May 2025 as part of the “Make it in the Emirates” campaign. The initiative aims to develop a fully integrated automotive ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, promote R&D, deliver high-quality automotive services, and organise auctions for luxury and specialty vehicles.

Abu Dhabi has witnessed a significant rise in automotive exports in recent years, driven by investments in smart logistics systems, trade agreements, and growing demand for UAE-manufactured vehicles and components.