MBZUAI launches K2 Think Hackathon

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has launched the K2 Think Hackathon, an international challenge inviting innovators, developers, researchers, founders and students from secondary and high schools to build groundbreaking applications powered by K2 Think, a leading open-source system for advanced reasoning.

The winning team’s idea will be integrated into the K2 Think app, reaching users globally.

The hackathon unfolds in two stages, combining a global open call with an in-person build challenge in Abu Dhabi.

Stage 1: Global Idea Call, runs from 14th to 26th October 2025. Participants worldwide are invited to submit a one-page proposal showcasing how K2 Think can solve real world problems or create new user experiences.

Stage 2: 48-hour Build Challenge (Abu Dhabi), runs from 7th to 9th November 2025. The top 10 teams, selected by a panel of experts, will receive travel grants to develop and pitch their ideas in person at MBZUAI.

The hackathon is organised by MBZUAI’s Incubation and Entrepreneurship Center and powered by K2 Think, developed by MBZUAI’s Institute of Foundation Models in partnership with G42.

Richard Morton, Acting Executive Director of Institute of Foundation Models, said, “The K2 Think Hackathon will bring some of the world’s most creative and talented developers together to shape the future of AI reasoning through demonstrating real-world impact. K2 Think is engineered for advanced mathematical reasoning, enabling transformative solutions in science, finance, education and logistics. This hackathon is a tremendous opportunity worldwide to highlight some of the best ideas for how K2 Think can be implemented in ways that are both creative and useful. We’re inviting the world to push the limits of what’s possible and turn ideas into deployable impact.”

Applications are now open via https://hackathon.k2think.ai/, with the deadline running through 26th October 2025.

Teams – up to four members each – must submit proposals including: Problem statement and target users; Use of K2 Think; Proposed demo or experience; Potential global impact.