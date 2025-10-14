ECAE launches 'Horizons' programme to empower teachers with AI technology

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has launched the Horizons programme to empower Ministry of Education teachers with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, ensuring their effective, ethical, and sustainable integration into classrooms.

Unveiled during ECAE’s participation in GITEX Global 2025 as part of the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, the initiative aligns with the UAE’s vision to build an advanced, future-ready education ecosystem.

The programme focuses on seven key areas of AI within the national curriculum, including foundational concepts, data and algorithms, software applications, ethical awareness, innovation and design, policy engagement, and real-world implementation.

In its first phase, the programme will train 5,000 teachers nationwide, marking the first initiative of its kind in the country. It draws on international and national frameworks, including UNESCO’s AI Competency Framework for Teachers and the National Educators’ Competency Framework (NECF).

Sulaiman Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Student Wellbeing Sector at the Ministry of Education, said the programme is part of ongoing efforts to enhance educators’ capabilities in AI fundamentals and applications, fostering an innovative and sustainable learning environment that supports the UAE’s knowledge economy.

Dr May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said the Horizons programme reflects the college’s mission to empower teachers to harness AI responsibly, reinforcing Emirati values of ethical technology use and advancing the nation’s leadership in AI-driven education.

The programme comprises five workshops totalling 20 hours, covering AI-powered teaching practices, inclusive and adaptive learning design, ethical school policies, and sustainable institutional innovation. Delivered through practical sessions, interactive exercises, and feedback-based assessments, the training incorporates international educational models such as the Holt and Harris Pedagogical Model for AI in Learning and the IBM AI Curriculum Framework.

The Horizons initiative underscores ECAE’s commitment to preparing the UAE’s education system for the AI era, supporting national objectives to integrate advanced technologies into teaching and learning for sustainable development.