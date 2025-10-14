EMSTEEL wins Safety Culture and Leadership Award 2025 from World Steel Association

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- EMSTEEL, one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, has won the Safety Culture and Leadership Award 2025 from the World Steel Association (worldsteel) in recognition of its Group-wide best-in-class health and safety protocols.

Acknowledging industry excellence in safety and health since 2008, the award aims to highlight steel companies with superiority in occupational safety management, occupational health management, as well as process safety management.

EMSTEEL was recognised for its “AMAN 2.0 – Achieving Safety Excellence” project. Following the success of the original AMAN Safety Culture Transformation project, which also earned worldsteel’s Safety Culture and Leadership Award in 2020, EMSTEEL launched AMAN 2.0 on the 2023 World Day for Safety. This transformative programme introduced a comprehensive framework integrating advanced leadership, operational excellence, and digital safety tools to drive continuous improvement.

Implemented from 2023 to 2024, AMAN 2.0 has enabled EMSTEEL to achieve tangible improvements in safety governance, employee awareness and competence, safety risk management, contractor safety, asset integrity, and process safety. The project achieved a Zero Lost-Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR), a 52 percent reduction in Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIFR), and marked progress across leading indicators, including a 35 percent increase in near-miss reporting, a 31 percent rise in hazard observations (from 17,500 in 2022 to 23,000 in 2024), a 100 percent increase in safety leadership training participation, and a 100 percent compliance rate in third-party safety audits and inspections.

Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL, said, “We are honoured to win this outstanding award given by the world’s leading global steel association for the second time. At the heart of our business priorities are the health and safety and well-being of our people. AMAN 2.0 epitomises EMSTEEL’s commitment to workplace safety and continuous performance improvement, setting a new benchmark for the company’s safety excellence journey. Employee engagement, cross-functional collaboration, and senior management sponsorship remain key to its ongoing success. Thanks to the successful implementation of the second phase of our Safety Excellence Transformation Programme, our leading industry safety performance has only improved Group-wide.”

This achievement builds on EMSTEEL's history of safety excellence, which includes receiving the Safety and Health Excellence Recognition award from the World Steel Association in 2021 for outstanding performance in Crane Operations and Rigging Safety.