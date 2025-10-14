Alibaba Cloud launches second data centre in Dubai

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has launched its second data centre in Dubai during GITEX Global 2025, marking a major expansion in the region’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The new data centre responds to the rising demand for AI and cloud services among local enterprises and forms part of Alibaba’s RMB380 billion (US$53 billion) global investment plan in AI and cloud infrastructure over the next three years.

With this launch, Alibaba Cloud expands its portfolio to include enhanced AI, data, and storage solutions to support regional business growth. The centre is expected to significantly strengthen network performance, resilience, and disaster recovery capabilities.

Eric Wan, Vice President of Alibaba Cloud International and General Manager for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Middle Asia, said the new facility demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting the region’s AI-driven future. “The Middle East’s strong AI adoption and collaborative ecosystem enable both private and public sector innovation. Our mission is to empower more businesses to succeed through our robust infrastructure and AI capabilities,” he said.

During GITEX Global 2025, Alibaba Cloud announced strategic partnerships with regional and global enterprises across finance, healthcare, gaming, and media sectors.

Wio Bank signed an agreement with Alibaba Cloud to accelerate innovation in AI and fintech, integrating Alibaba’s Qwen large language model and Platform for AI to develop secure AI-powered banking agents hosted on local servers.

BYOND Asia partnered with Alibaba Cloud to advance its HoloMe digital human solution using Arabic-first AI avatars for the Middle East, leveraging Alibaba’s large language models and global infrastructure.

ACCUMED, the region’s largest healthcare revenue cycle management provider, also announced a partnership with Alibaba Cloud and OneCloud to deploy AI-driven solutions for medical coding and eClaims processing.

Additionally, The Game Company, an AI-based cloud gaming platform, will use Alibaba Cloud’s low-latency infrastructure to deliver high-performance gaming services globally, while Atos joined as a reseller partner to deliver Alibaba’s cloud and AI products to enterprise clients across the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Since its first regional data centre launch in 2016, Alibaba Cloud has supported both private and public sectors across the UAE and wider Middle East. The company now serves key industries including banking, media, and government, reflecting its growing role in powering digital transformation and innovation in the region.