Space42, e& partner to accelerate vehicle-to-everything technologies for autonomous mobility

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Space42 has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e& UAE to develop, test, and deploy Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technologies that will advance autonomous mobility and smart city infrastructure across the UAE.

The partnership combines Space42’s Sovereign Mobility Cloud and autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions with e& UAE’s 5.5G, edge computing, and secure communication protocols, with a roadmap to 6G.

Together, the companies will co-develop pilot projects, regulatory frameworks, and business models to enable connected and autonomous mobility nationwide.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology enables vehicles to communicate with their surroundings, including other cars, road infrastructure, and pedestrians, to make driving safer and more efficient. This enhanced perception is achieved through broader situational awareness and deeper traffic analytical capabilities. The technology supports over-the-air update (OTA) capability of AVs, to continuously refine high-definition maps and broadcast information to nearby vehicles through edge nodes.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said, “This partnership brings together innovation on the ground and in the cloud. By combining Space42’s autonomous systems with e& UAE’s advanced networks, we can turn vehicles into more intelligent, connected and embodied agents that move safely through our cities. This work also builds on Space42’s efforts to integrate space, AI, and mobility technologies into everyday life, advancing the UAE’s vision of building sustainable, efficient, and autonomous transportation systems.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& UAE, stated, “Together with Space42, we’re combining UAE-wide 5.5G, edge compute and secure communications with the Sovereign Mobility Cloud to let vehicles ‘see’ more, react faster and share trusted data with roads, signals and pedestrians. Our goal is to help regulators and city operators stand up safe, certifiable pilots that improve road safety and keep traffic moving, while laying a clear path from today’s 5.5G to tomorrow’s 6G era.”

Under the MoU, Space42 and e& will collaborate in three key areas:

- Connected Infrastructure & Networks: Integrating terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, edge computing, and roadside units with Space42’s Sovereign Mobility Cloud to enable large-scale V2X communication.

- Autonomous & Connected Mobility Pilots: Testing AV shuttles, robotaxis, and logistics fleets across Abu Dhabi and other smart mobility zones within the UAE, to enhance safety, traffic flow, and efficiency.

- Ecosystem & Commercial Models: Working with Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), Department of Municipalities and Transportation (DMT), and Abu Dhabi Police, regulators, municipalities, and industry partners to develop UAE-wide standards and certification frameworks for commercial rollout.

This collaboration builds on both companies’ commitment to advancing the mission of the national Smart Autonomous Systems Council. By integrating AI, edge computing, and secure data networks, they are creating adaptive systems that allow vehicles, infrastructure, and people to interact seamlessly, redefining the next era of mobility in the UAE.

The partnership, rooted in Space42’s strategy to become a leader in geospatial intelligence, AI platform and services, strengthens its Smart Solutions offering, building the foundation for intelligent mobility, amongst wider industry applications. It also aligns with the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to position the nation as a global leader in applying artificial intelligence across sectors, including next-generation mobility.