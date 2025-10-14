Aldar sells out Yas Living at launch, generating over AED1.3 billion in sales

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Aldar announced today the sell-out of Yas Living within days of launch, generating over AED1.3 billion in sales.

Located on the northeast side of Yas Island and overlooking the canal, Yas Living brings Aldar’s popular ‘living collection’ to one of Abu Dhabi’s most vibrant lifestyle destinations.

The development attracted significant interest from a diverse customer base, drawn by Yas Living’s bold urban design, dynamic amenities, and prime location in close proximity to Yas Mall, Yas Central Park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, and Yas Marina Circuit.

Expatriate residents and international buyers accounted for 65 percent of sales, with strong demand from UAE, China, Jordan, India, and UK buyers. Notably, 65 percent of customers were under the age of 45, reflecting a growing appetite among younger demographics for contemporary, community-oriented homes on Yas Island. In addition, 71 percent of customers were first-time Aldar buyers, reinforcing Aldar’s success in broadening its reach to attract new customers.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said, “With Yas Island’s current and upcoming leisure and entertainment attractions gaining global recognition, the rapid sell-out of Yas Living further showcases the island’s position as one of the UAE’s most in demand destinations. The market response also reflects both Abu Dhabi’s enduring appeal as a global investment hub and the success of our strategy to create vibrant communities that resonate across demographics.”

Comprising 678 apartments across three buildings, Yas Living offers a range of studios to three-bedroom homes with a choice of light and dark interior themes. Each building comes with its own exclusive amenities – a first for Yas Island – including adult and kids’ pools, cinema room, zen garden, multi-function games room, kids’ play areas, and a fully equipped gym with a power room.