Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation organises 3rd Virtual World Giftedness Center International Conference

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has announced the organisation of the 3rd World Giftedness Center International Conference, to be held virtually from 20th to 23rd October 2025.

Organised under the theme “Educating the Gifted in the Era of Prosperous Artificial Intelligence”, the event will feature a distinguished lineup of international experts and speakers.

Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, emphasised that the conference reflects the Foundation’s steadfast commitment to supporting scientific research and developing evidence-based educational policies.

He noted that “gifted education today is becoming increasingly intertwined with technological advancement, which calls on the educational community to harness modern technologies and artificial intelligence to expand the horizons of creativity and innovation among students.”

Al Qatami added, “Through this conference, the Foundation seeks to reinforce the UAE’s position as an international knowledge hub for exchanging expertise in gifted education, while contributing to building a generation capable of leading the future with an innovative and responsible mindset.”

For his part, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, explained that this biennial international conference, organised by the World Giftedness Center, aims to highlight the latest developments in the field of gifted education at a time when the global educational landscape is undergoing radical transformation due to the accelerating progress in artificial intelligence and digital technologies. This evolution, he noted, presents new challenges as well as unprecedented opportunities to advance gifted education and nurture future-ready skills.

The conference, which gathers participants from 63 countries, alongside a select group of experts, researchers, and practitioners from 10 countries, seeks to present the latest research and scientific experiences, discuss the potential of integrating AI in designing innovative curricula, and develop pedagogical tools aligned with the needs of a new generation of gifted learners.

The 3rd World Giftedness Center International Conference serves as a leading global platform bringing together experts, researchers, and educators in the field of gifted education to exchange insights and best practices on educational innovation and the effective use of modern technologies to support gifted students.

This year’s conference focuses on several key themes, including the impact of artificial intelligence and digital transformation on gifted education; the development of smarter, more flexible learning environments; innovation in curriculum design, assessment methods, and talent identification; as well as promoting students’ mental health and socio-emotional well-being. It will also address teacher capacity building and the effective integration of AI tools to foster creative learning.