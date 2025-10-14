Majra, Emirates Nature–WWF partner to empower youth in environmental sustainability field

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Majra, the National CSR Fund, and environmental charity Emirates Nature–WWF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in advancing environmental responsibility in alignment with the UAE’s “Year of Community.”

The partnership aims to empower youth and strengthen the role of the private sector and local communities in driving sustainable environmental impact, in addition to highlighting the importance of cross-sector collaboration in achieving systemic and sustainable change in the fields of environment.

As part of the strategic partnership between Majra, the National CSR Fund, and Emirates Nature–WWF, both entities announced the launch of a landmark initiative aimed at empowering youth in the field of environmental sustainability.

Through this collaboration, Majra will sponsor memberships for 500 Emirati youth under the Emirates Nature-WWF’s “Leaders of Change” programme a nationwide initiative that empowers individuals from all walks of life to take meaningful action for nature and climate.

This partnership underscores the shared vision of both organisations to nurture a generation that is environmentally conscious and capable of driving tangible, sustainable impact. The “Leaders of Change” programme offers young people, families, professionals and community leader’s hands-on opportunities through training, innovation sessions, and nature conservation field trips, enabling them to play an active role in supporting the UAE’s national priorities in biodiversity preservation and climate action. By turning knowledge into action, participants will contribute to advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering a culture of environmental stewardship across the nation.

Sara Shaw, CEO of Majra, stated, “In conjunction with the UAE’s Year of Community, we are proud to announce this partnership with the environmental charity Emirates Nature–WWF to advance environmental corporate social responsibility and achieve a sustainable national impact by sponsoring the membership of 500 Emirati youth under the Leaders of Change programme. We are investing in a generation of aware and empowered youth capable of turning knowledge into tangible actions that make a real difference on the ground.”

She added, “This partnership embodies Majra’s commitment to empowering individuals and organisations to drive sustainability forward, while also demonstrating how innovative collaboration models between the public sector and civil society can deliver measurable environmental outcomes and accelerate progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General of Emirates Nature–WWF, said, “We are proud to partner with Majra to advance our shared vision of an active civil society - one that recognises the vital connection between nature and humanity. Through our Leaders of Change programme, more than 10,000 individuals across the UAE have already contributed over 37,000 volunteer hours to nature and conservation. This partnership marks an important step toward enabling hundreds of young people to engage in environmental action and help build a sustainable future for generations to come.”

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding at the IUCN World Conservation Congress highlights the UAE’s growing role as a regional hub for innovation in corporate social responsibility and sustainable impact. It showcases effective models of collaboration between the public sector, private sector, and civil society, where corporate contributions are directly transformed into measurable environmental outcomes.

The “Leaders of Change” programme – UAE’s movement for nature - was launched by Emirates Nature–WWF and provides a national platform that empowers youth, professionals, families, and community leaders to take meaningful action for nature and climate through over 200 conservation experiences, capacity-building workshops, and citizen science activities each year.

Since its launch, the programme has engaged over 10,000 members who have contributed more than 37,000 volunteer hours, recorded thousands of nature observations, and restored natural habitats, and developed nature and hiking Eco trails demonstrating the tangible and sustainable impact of these initiatives on both the environment and communities across the UAE.