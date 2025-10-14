Global Future Councils: International platform developing solutions for future

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Organised by the UAE Government in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Global Future Councils continue to strengthen their position as a global hub for knowledge exchange and a strategic platform for developing proactive solutions that anticipate challenges and adapt to rapid transformations.

The Councils have bolstered their status as a leading international platform for advancing future foresight, generating positive global impact, and functioning as an international laboratory where development pathways are charted covering key sectors that directly affect the quality of human life.

The Councils have played a vital role in enhancing international collaboration to develop practical responses to the rapid and increasingly complex global challenges emerging amid unprecedented technological progress that is reshaping economies and societies.

Hosting the Councils over the past several years reaffirms the UAE’s steadfast commitment to its pioneering role in shaping a more sustainable, prosperous, and inclusive future.

Since their establishment in 2008, the Global Future Councils have provided a prominent annual platform for knowledge exchange and intellectual collaboration, facilitating the development of ground-breaking strategic projects that promote proactive thinking and drive innovation.

Over the past 17 years, the Councils have convened more than 900 sessions, bringing together over 12,000 participants representing upwards of 1,500 leading companies, 800 academic institutions, 600 civil society associations, and 50 international organisations. Through these gatherings, the Councils have fostered shared visions and generated innovative solutions to address the profound transformations reshaping economies and societies.

As a result, they have reinforced the UAE’s prominent role as an active and influential partner in shaping a more sustainable, prosperous, and inclusive global future.

Over the years, the Councils have consistently transformed their visionary ideas into implementable initiatives with far-reaching economic and societal impact.

The Reskilling Revolution initiative is a notable example that has made life-changing contributions. With approximately 1.09 billion jobs projected to be lost and core skills changing for 39 percent of workers by 2030, the initiative is projected to generate an economic impact of US$2.93 trillion and has already improved the lives of over 716 million people worldwide, with an ambitious goal of reaching 1.1 billion beneficiaries by 2030.

The Councils have developed a total of 42 national policies and programmes, helping mobilise over US$81 million in financial resources to support a diverse range of projects.

Meanwhile, the Global Accelerators Network was expanded to include 40 accelerators, expediting policy implementation, boosting the effectiveness of vocational training programmes in emerging markets, and benefiting more than 16 million people around the world.

The Councils have long been instrumental in shaping global agendas and initiatives, where their insights influence industry standards, national regulations, and international discourse. At the global level, their input informs strategic visions and contributes to influential publications and frameworks, including the Global Risks Report, Global Cooperation Barometer, Future of Growth Framework, Future of Growth Report, and the Future of Jobs Report.

The Alliance for Clean Air stands out among the range of initiatives arising from the Councils’ strategic visions, playing a pivotal role in developing the first scientific guide for air pollution reporting. Under new European Sustainability Reporting Standards, over 50,000 companies in the European Union are now required to disclose their impact on air pollution, marking a notable instance of the Councils’ foresight leading to tangible regulatory and environmental outcomes.

Meanwhile, the Global Future Council on Antimicrobial Resistance has developed the Davos Compact on Antimicrobial Resistance, which seeks to mobilise sustainable and collaborative funding from public and private sources to reduce deaths from antimicrobial resistance and save more than 100 million lives by 2050. To date, more than 25 organisations have endorsed the Compact, encompassing a diverse range of stakeholders, including global philanthropic foundations, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, academic institutions, and insurance firms.

The Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils 2025, held from 14th to 16th October, marks a significant evolution in their journey. For the first time, the event will be held alongside the Annual Cybersecurity Meeting, bringing together more than 150 of the world’s leading industry experts. This integration embodies the shared visions between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum, which aim to create synergy between knowledge communities and expert councils, aligning their efforts to develop collaborative solutions to rapid challenges.

The 2025 edition of the event convenes more than 700 experts from 93 countries in 37 councils, part of a network of over 780 members, including thought leaders, policymakers, academics, and innovators operating across more than 30 sectors and regulatory bodies worldwide. This marks the highest level of participation recorded since the Councils’ initial launch.

The current edition of the Global Future Councils covers six main themes: Technology, Economy, Society, Environment, Governance, and Health. The sessions will discuss a range of pivotal topics that reflect priorities for the near future, including Artificial General Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Space Technologies, the Regenerative Blue Economy, Decentralised Finance, and the Future of Jobs.

Hosting another successful edition of this annual global event in Dubai underlines the UAE’s leading position as an international hub for shaping the future and anticipating transformations, further cementing its reputation as a top global destination for decision makers and experts to convene and explore strategies for building a secure and sustainable future.

Furthermore, it advances the Emirates’ role as a global platform where national visions materialise as impactful partnerships, innovation and competitiveness indicators are launched, and global solutions to common challenges are designed and perfected.