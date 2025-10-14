300 Indian startups participate in Expand North Star 2025

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Expand North Star 2025, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, is witnessing strong participation from Indian startups, with around 300 companies taking part this year. The impressive turnout highlights Dubai’s growing appeal as a global innovation hub and a key gateway for international expansion, offering vast opportunities for technology enterprises worldwide.

Indian entrepreneurs said the event provides vital opportunities to connect with global investors, form strategic partnerships, and showcase innovations in sectors such as artificial intelligence, climate technology, and retail tech. Participants described the exhibition as a dynamic gateway for entering new markets and scaling operations internationally.

Indian companies can benefit from Dubai’s digital economy ecosystem through the Dubai International Chamber’s representative office in Bangalore, which provides integrated services to tech firms seeking to expand into the emirate.

Premkumar Jagadeesan, Founder and CEO of Episyche Technologies, a B2B AI platform, said Dubai’s location offers a strategic advantage, acting as a bridge between Asia and Europe. “When we present our platform here, we gain global visibility and take our brand worldwide,” he said.

Bob Mathew Pulickan, Vice President of Fluxgen Sustainable Technologies, an AI- and IoT-based water intelligence company, said the UAE presents unique opportunities for climate tech. “The government is incredibly supportive of startups and sees climate tech as an emerging industry,” he added.

Amana Muhammed, Chief Operating Officer of Ruminuz Digital, which operates the retail growth engine Ybes, described Dubai as the ideal launchpad for global expansion. “Dubai offers immense exposure and opportunities to meet diverse people. We are planning to expand, and this is one of the best hubs for it,” she said.

Expand North Star provides a leading global platform for startups and investors to connect, innovate, and collaborate within the tech ecosystem. The event forms a key pillar of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s strategy to position the emirate as a global centre for technology and entrepreneurship, supporting economic growth across the region.

The exhibition runs from 12th to 15th October 2025 at Dubai Harbour.