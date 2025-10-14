Expand North Star 2025 welcomes new international pavilions

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Expand North Star 2025, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, has recorded its most diverse participation to date, with national pavilions from the United States, Syria, Ecuador, and Chile joining the event for the first time.

The addition of these new countries underscores the event’s expanding global reach as one of the world’s leading business and innovation platforms, further cementing Dubai’s position as a central hub for international companies, technologies, and investments.

The newly participating pavilions are showcasing a broad range of advanced technologies and innovative products, providing new insights and opportunities for collaboration and investment across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s event features participation from over 100 countries, reinforcing its status as a premier global meeting point for startups, investors, and venture capital networks seeking to explore new markets and partnerships.

Sebastian Wilson, CEO of Chilean company Ok to Shop, said the event offers unique networking opportunities, adding, “This is my first time in the UAE, and my goal is to connect with distributors and customers for our service. We are looking for supermarkets interested in enhancing their online platforms using our technology.”

Jose Saenz, Fintech and Payments Director at Ecuador-based MobilVendor, highlighted the value of the event in securing investment and expansion prospects, saying it helps attract partners and investors to support their growth in Latin America and new markets such as Dubai.

From the United States, Wen Sang, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Genspark, a California-based AI company valued at US$530 million, praised the UAE’s forward-looking policies in AI adoption, noting that the company is exploring opportunities to establish a Dubai office to expand across the region.

Representing Syria for the first time, Hassan Daaboul, a board member of the U.S.-Syria Business Council, said their participation aims to connect Syrian talent with international investors and companies, fostering job creation and encouraging global partnerships.

As one of the world’s largest startup and investor events, Expand North Star provides a global platform for innovation, investment, and collaboration. The event plays a vital role in Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s strategy to position Dubai as a global hub for technology and entrepreneurship, driving sustainable growth in the emirate and beyond.

The event is being held at Dubai Harbour from 12th to 15th October 2025.