Nasdaq Dubai welcomes CNY1 billion bond listing by Emirates NBD

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of a CNY1 billion (US$140 million) bond by Emirates NBD Bank.

Issued under the bank’s US$20 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme, the 2.40 percent Notes are due in 2028 and mark Emirates NBD’s return to the Dim Sum market, which enables global investors to access renminbi-denominated bonds outside mainland China.

This issuance further diversifies the bank’s funding base and reflects investor appetite for high-quality issuances from UAE financial institutions.

Following this admission, Emirates NBD now has US$5.4 billion in debt instruments currently listed on Nasdaq Dubai across nine issuances, reinforcing its position as one of the UAE’s most active financial institutions on the exchange. The transaction also highlights Dubai’s growing links with Asian markets through renminbi-denominated bonds, which are playing a larger role in international capital markets.

To mark the occasion, Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Emirates NBD rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai, in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim said, “We are pleased to issue yet another offering catering to an active demand for renminbi-denominated bonds outside mainland China. This new issuance underscores our strategic focus on wealth creation for our clients, supported by significant capital inflows to the country and an attractive product portfolio to meet customer appetite. Nasdaq Dubai is the ideal platform for our listings, owing to its high international profile and exceptional regulatory framework. Together, we contribute to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global financial hub.”

Hamed Ali stated, “Dubai’s international exchange continues to provide a trusted platform for UAE issuers to reach global investors. Emirates NBD’s Dim Sum bond underlines the growing appeal of our market and the ability of leading institutions to diversify their funding across currencies and geographies. This listing further strengthens Dubai’s role as a leading centre for debt capital markets and expands the opportunities available to our international investor base.”

The total outstanding value of debt securities listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached US$140 billion, underlining the exchange’s role as a leading hub for fixed income in the region.