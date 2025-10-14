TII showcases quantum-resistant encryption system at GITEX Global

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) showcased an advanced encryption system capable of withstanding quantum-computer-based attacks during its participation in GITEX Global 2025.

Dr. Sana Amairi-Pyka, Lead Scientist for Quantum Communications at TII in Abu Dhabi, said the encryption system relies on quantum physics to safeguard devices and data against any potential breaches, including those that could be carried out by future quantum computers.

She explained that the system, fully developed in the UAE, can generate encryption keys that are impossible for any classical or quantum device to hack.

“Traditional encryption keys rely on complex mathematical equations that quantum computers could solve rapidly,” she said, “while the keys generated by this system are based on the principles of quantum physics, making them immune to any form of attack.”

Dr. Sana Amairi-Pyka added that the system provides protection for data across critical sectors, including energy, healthcare, finance and information technology. “Once a key or code is generated, we know it is completely secure from duplication or theft because it is founded on the laws of quantum physics, which prevent any external interference,” she said.

The system operates through a protocol that uses two entangled photons, one sent to each user, allowing both parties to compare their measurements and detect any attempted eavesdropping or interception instantly. The only possible vulnerability, she added, would require physical access to the device itself.