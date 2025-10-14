AMCREIT announces acquisition of NMC Royal Hospital

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Mal Capital REIT (AMCREIT), the first REIT listed on the Dubai Financial Market and a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, has made its first investment in the healthcare sector with the strategic acquisition of NMC Royal Hospital real estate asset in Dubai Investments Park (DIP).

Operated by NMC Healthcare, one of the UAE’s leading integrated healthcare providers, this acquisition represents AMCREIT’s sixth asset, bringing the total portfolio value to approximately AED1.4 billion.

The REIT now holds six diversified, income-generating assets across resilient sectors of the UAE economy.

This acquisition marks AMCREIT’s first investment in the healthcare sector, reinforcing its commitment to diversifying high-quality, income-generating assets across resilient sectors of the UAE economy.

The facility comprises two hospital blocks and a fully leased commercial building, totaling 492,332 square feet. The hospital offers nearly 120 inpatient beds, extensive outpatient services, a pharmacy, and an Emergency Response unit. The fully leased commercial building adds a stable, recurring income stream, complementing the hospital’s long-term operational performance.

With healthcare rapidly growing as a resilient sector in the UAE, driven by demographic growth and increasing demand for private healthcare services, the acquisition demonstrates a forward-looking strategy to strengthen AMCREIT’s position in specialised, high-demand real estate sectors, enhancing long-term value and delivering sustainable returns for shareholders and investors.

The hospital blocks are leased under a long-term structured agreement with a residual Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term (WAULT) of approximately 17 years, providing strong cash flow security and sustainable returns for investors.

Naser Al Nabulsi, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al Mal Capital, said, “This acquisition represents a defining milestone in AMCREIT’s growth journey. By entering the healthcare sector, we are broadening the REIT’s investment mandate to include essential infrastructure assets that deliver resilient, long-term returns. Partnering with a leading operator like NMC Healthcare ensures a high-quality, income-generating asset with strong operational credentials. This transaction aligns with our strategic vision to enhance portfolio diversification, strengthen cash flow predictability, and deliver sustained value to our unitholders. AMCREIT is now uniquely positioned to leverage growth opportunities in high-demand sectors that are critical to the UAE’s long-term economic development.”