DP World expands its electric internal terminal vehicle fleet at Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- DP World has expanded its electric internal terminal vehicle (eITV) fleet at Jebel Ali Port from 14th in December last year to 146 units as of October 2025, one of the largest in the Middle East.

The expansion will cut diesel use and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 10 percent, equivalent to taking 2,255 cars off the road annually.

eITVs are used to shuttle containers between quay cranes, yard stacks and gates. The upgraded fleet includes 35 diesel models converted to electric by DP World’s in-house engineering teams as well as over 100 new vehicles sourced from leading global manufacturers.

The fleet is supported by a network of rapid-charging stations and represents one of the single largest deployments of electric port vehicles in the region.

Alongside the addition of eITVs, DP World has also rolled out 11 electric empty container handlers which are used for stacking and moving empty containers within the terminal. Together, these steps are reshaping port logistics into a more sustainable model.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, said, “Electrifying our port operations is a strategic priority that supports UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions. By scaling our electric fleet and transitioning to cleaner energy at Jebel Ali Port, we are building future-ready and more resilient supply chains that benefit our customers and the communities we serve.”