Expand North Star 2025 attracts 40 global unicorns

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Expand North Star 2025 has attracted the founders of 40 unicorn companies with a combined valuation of US$900 billion, reflecting the event’s significance among leading investors and entrepreneurs from around the world.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star continues to attract global unicorn founders seeking to build strategic partnerships, explore the latest startup investment trends, and discuss financing opportunities.

As the world’s largest gathering for startups and investors, the event serves as a vital international platform connecting venture capitalists and the digital innovation community.

During their participation, several unicorn founders highlighted the benefits of the UAE’s advanced business environment, which offers exceptional opportunities for the global growth and expansion of digital enterprises while fostering innovation across technology-driven sectors.

Andrew Feldman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cerebras Systems, an AI unicorn valued at US$8.1 billion, noted the strategic importance of the region, stating, “We have a big presence here in the United Arab Emirates. We're already set up here and will be expanding over the next year. This is an extraordinarily exciting place to be doing business.”

Pablo Zamora, Co-Founder of foodtech unicorn NotCo, which is valued at around US$1.7 billion, highlighted the investment potential created by this ecosystem. “You can see clearly the government support for startups to try to do a correct soft landing and giving the public and environmental support to have big business and scale it up correctly. As entrepreneurs, of course, we're looking for investment and partnerships to open this region.”

Tim Shi, Co-Founder of Cresta, a generative AI company from San Francisco, emphasised the value of accessing a new network, “We are based in San Francisco and meet a lot of US companies, but it's just eye-opening to meet people from this part of the hemisphere.”

Expand North Star provides a dynamic platform to showcase cutting-edge innovations and enhance collaboration across the global tech ecosystem. The annual event represents a key pillar of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s strategy to cement Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for innovation and technology.

This year’s edition is taking place at Dubai Harbour from 12th-15th October 2025.