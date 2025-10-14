Dubai T100 unveils 2025 race course, maps

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Set against Dubai’s world-famous landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, the 2025 Dubai T100 race weekend will return from 13th to 16th November as one of the headline international events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), featuring an exhilarating course layout.

Triathletes will start at Jumeirah 3 Beach - Sunset, cycle past the Meydan Racecourse, and finish with the Burj Khalifa as their backdrop.

The event caters to all fitness levels, from beginners to professionals. Participants can join the Duathlon Relay (5km run, 22km bike, 5km run), the Sprint Race (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) on 15th November, or the main 100km T100 Triathlon (2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run) on 16th November.

For those seeking a lighter challenge, The Music Run will also return on 15th November. The 5km fun run, set to music, welcomes all abilities and adds a community-driven and lifestyle element to the weekend’s celebrations.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, said the event aligns with Dubai’s vision of making sport and physical activity part of everyday life, combining elite global competition with community participation to inspire residents to embrace an active lifestyle.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said Dubai T100 showcases the energy and diversity of the city while placing its landmarks on the global sporting stage. Hosting the event during Dubai Fitness Challenge, he added, enhances its impact by encouraging residents and visitors to engage in fitness, celebrate togetherness, and contribute to Dubai’s vision of becoming one of the world’s most active cities.

Taking place during DFC, the race weekend will offer a festival atmosphere featuring live music, F&B, and partner activations. Whether competing, supporting, or joining the fun, Dubai T100 promises an unforgettable celebration of health, community, and movement.