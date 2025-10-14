Australia's HyTerra highlights benefits of natural hydrogen at Forbes Sustainability Leaders Summit

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Australian company HyTerra Ltd emphasised natural hydrogen as a promising energy source during its participation in the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit, taking place in Abu Dhabi on 14th and 15th October.

The company emphasised that empowering local communities to harness natural hydrogen using national expertise, particularly in the oil and gas sector, would help establish an integrated energy ecosystem, given the availability of all required elements, with only large-scale commercial extraction remaining.

Benjamin Mee, Executive Director of HyTerra Ltd, said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company believes hydrogen will be a key fuel for the future, noting that electricity alone cannot meet all industrial needs.

He explained that the company has already begun drilling and exploration operations to understand the nature of this resource and develop it commercially.

Mee stated that HyTerra started drilling in the Midwestern United States earlier this year, where three exploratory wells were drilled in the first campaign, leading to the discovery of geological hydrogen and helium. He noted that drilling results revealed hydrogen concentrations ranging between 80 and 90 percent in some wells, while one well recorded a flow of a hydrogen-helium mixture, underscoring the significant potential of this natural resource.

He explained that natural hydrogen is produced by the Earth itself, whereas 99 percent of the hydrogen currently used is derived from fossil fuels. He stressed the need to change this reality by developing alternative and sustainable solutions. Mee pointed out that while global efforts largely focus on producing hydrogen through electrolysis, the Earth offers a natural alternative in the form of hydrogen generated underground.

Mee added that HyTerra focuses on supporting hard-to-abate sectors such as cement, alumina, aviation, green steel and ammonia, which require innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions. He noted that natural hydrogen extracted from the Earth could be the most effective solution for these industries.

He further explained that the company leverages its expertise in oil and gas, mining, geothermal energy and water to identify the most promising locations for natural hydrogen extraction in the United States and potentially in other regions worldwide, affirming that current results are encouraging and signal a promising future for the sector.