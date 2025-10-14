Emirates Auction showcases latest AI-powered digital services at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Auction is participating in the 45th edition of GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest technology and AI exhibition, taking place from 13th to 17th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the five-day event, Emirates Auction is showcasing its latest AI-driven digital innovations and advanced technological solutions, highlighting its latest initiatives and projects that integrate cutting-edge technologies into its services.

As the Platinum Partner of the Dubai Government Pavilion, Emirates Auction’s stand attracted significant attention from visitors, who expressed admiration for the company’s technological development, smart service innovations, and AI-powered digital systems for managing public and online auctions, which are among the most advanced of their kind in the region.

Emirates Auction platform offers an interactive, seamless, and user-friendly bidding experience, enabling users to participate from anywhere in the world through smart digital interfaces designed to meet the highest standards of efficiency and innovation.

Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, stressed that the company is committed to participating annually in GITEX Global, describing it as a key platform to showcase its ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation in collaboration with strategic partners.

He explained that Emirates Auction will continue to develop integrated technological solutions that enhance service quality, streamline processes, and eliminate bureaucracy, in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

Al Mannaei added that the company is investing heavily in artificial intelligence and advanced digital systems to deliver smarter, more efficient, and flexible services, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of building a comprehensive digital economy and strengthening Dubai’s global competitiveness in AI and digital transformation, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

During its participation in the exhibition, Emirates Auction is showcasing a comprehensive set of cutting-edge digital services, which include the management of online auctions for vehicles, exclusive car plate numbers, real estate, asset liquidation projects, premium mobile numbers, jewellery, antiques and collectibles, heavy machinery, horses, construction and manufacturing equipment, rental outlets, and lost-and-found items. The company also provides vehicle sales and international shipping services to all countries around the world.