Dubai SME empowers 50 Emirati startups at Expand North Star 2025

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is supporting 50 Emirati startups as the Main Partner of GITEX YouthX and Emaratipreneur at Expand North Star 2025.

Through dedicated exhibition pods, the startups are showcasing innovations across key sectors, including artificial intelligence, fintech, sustainability, health technology, and e-commerce. The initiative underscores Dubai SME’s ongoing efforts to empower young Emirati entrepreneurs, strengthen the innovation ecosystem, and advance the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

DET aims to position Dubai as the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination by enhancing the city’s competitiveness, attracting global talent, and accelerating economic productivity through innovation and digital transformation.

As the principal authority overseeing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors, DET’s portfolio includes the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation, Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, and Dubai College of Tourism.