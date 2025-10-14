Manar Abu Dhabi reveals artist line-up for second edition

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Manar Abu Dhabi will return for its second edition, bringing together 15 Emirati and international artists and collectives from 10 countries.

The exhibition will feature 23 site-specific light sculptures, projections and immersive installations that celebrate creativity and highlight Abu Dhabi’s diverse landscapes.

Held under the theme The Light Compass, the exhibition draws inspiration from the Gulf’s historical relationship with light as a source of navigation and symbolism. Curated by Khai Hori, with co-curators Alia Zaal Lootah, Munira Al Sayegh and Mariam Alshehhi, Manar Abu Dhabi will run from 1st November 2025 to 4th January 2026 in Al Ain, and from 15th November 2025 to 4th January 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

This edition will span four main locations: Jubail Island, Souq Al Mina, and, for the first time, Al Ain’s Al Qattara and Al Jimi Oases.

Jubail Island will serve as the anchor location, featuring large-scale light sculptures and interactive installations by artists including Pamela Poh, DRIFT, Shaikha Al Mazrou and Montreal-based studio Iregular. The installations will integrate with the island’s natural mangrove environment, combining art, technology and nature.

In Al Ain, Al Qattara and Al Jimi Oases will be transformed into illuminated art trails celebrating the connection between water, light and life, featuring works by Emirati artists Ammar Al Attar, Khalid Shafar, Maitha Hamdan and Abdulla Al Mulla, alongside international artists Rafael Lozano-Hemmer and Christian Brinkmann.

At Souq Al Mina, KAWS, in collaboration with AllRightsReserved, will present KAWS:HOLIDAY Abu Dhabi—a monumental illuminated sculpture depicting the artist’s signature COMPANION character lifting a glowing moon.

Alongside the exhibition, a programme of public talks, workshops and performances will engage visitors throughout its duration, with further details to be announced soon.