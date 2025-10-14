Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Geneva Peace Week

GENEVA, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, took part in a consultative meeting on local solutions for peaceful coexistence, held today at the Palais des Nations in Geneva and organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as part of Geneva Peace Week.

In his address, Al Jarwan stressed that achieving genuine peace cannot be accomplished through international efforts alone, but must stem from within — from local communities themselves — through schools, homes, youth initiatives and community leadership, and by nurturing the ability to manage differences with respect and understanding.

He noted that the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace currently operates in more than 100 countries through partnerships with parliaments, universities and cultural institutions to promote values of tolerance and coexistence, while empowering local communities through education, dialogue and joint parliamentary work.

Al Jarwan also highlighted ongoing humanitarian challenges in conflict zones, stating that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire despite the end of hostilities, as well as in other parts of the world.

He emphasised that such tragedies place a moral and humanitarian responsibility on the international community to safeguard human dignity and restore hope.

Al Jarwan underscored that true peace begins with education that instils respect, with leadership that chooses dialogue over division, and with societies that embrace diversity as a source of strength rather than a threat.

He expressed the council’s readiness to work closely with the UNHCR and other international partners to strengthen efforts aimed at protecting refugees, empowering local communities and building a culture of peace that transcends borders and religions.