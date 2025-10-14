Sharjah Government showcases future of environmental sustainability at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- With a vision that embodies the theme ‘Powered by Tech, Driven by People,’ the Government of Sharjah continued its activities on the second day of GITEX Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

A range of pioneering digital projects is being showcased at its pavilion, redefining environmental sustainability through innovative technologies that integrate food production, public health, and environmental quality.

The Government of Sharjah is presenting the emirate’s digital transformation journey through interactive experiences and real-life success stories, reflecting deep integration among government entities and strong strategic partnerships with the private sector.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Sharjah Digital Department signed a strategic partnership agreement with e&, in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of SDD, and Rashid Ali Al Ali, Executive Director of the Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority.

The partnership focuses on enhancing government network infrastructure through advanced technologies by boosting connectivity and supporting sustainable digital development across Sharjah.

Khorfakkan Municipality unveiled the Khorfakkan Smart Gardens project, an initiative designed to integrate nine AI-powered technologies that transform city parks into responsive, efficient, and sustainable environments.

The system aims to optimise operational workflows, improve visitor and employee experiences, enhance the management of green spaces, and strengthen security measures. It operates through edge AI processing, advanced API integrations, and scalable hardware solutions that ensure efficiency and rapid deployment.

The Department of Agriculture and Livestock introduced AgriHub, a comprehensive digital platform developed to support agricultural and livestock sustainability. AgriHub provides accurate, real-time data and analytics to help decision-makers implement science-based strategies that enhance productivity and environmental balance.

The department also showcased ‘Ektifa - Supply Chain Automation,’ a project leveraging industrial automation and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to modernise agricultural operations. The system integrates data-driven applications deployed in strategic locations, including the Maliha factory, Fili poultry farms, wheat harvesting systems, and robotic livestock management, to increase productivity, improve product quality, and advance food security in Sharjah and the UAE.

These projects form part of the Environmental Sustainability ecosystem, which unites agriculture, livestock, and green urban initiatives under a single framework powered by data and advanced technology. Through these innovations, Sharjah continues to establish sustainability as a way of life and position technology as a key enabler of environmental preservation, economic growth, and community well-being, reaffirming its role as a leading model for sustainable digital development in the region.