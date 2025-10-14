Tensor unveils world’s first personal robot car at GITEX Global

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- US-based company Tensor Auto showcased the world’s first fully autonomous personal robot car, the Tensor Robocar, during its participation in GITEX Global 2025, confirming that the vehicle requires neither a driving licence nor special insurance.

Omar Abou-Ezzeddine, Regional Managing Director - MEA at Tensor, said that the company has launched the world’s first fully autonomous level-four personal robot car, describing the innovation as a transformative milestone in the field of intelligent and futuristic vehicles.

He noted that the car allows users to own a driverless vehicle offering exceptional safety, privacy and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Abou-Ezzeddine explained that Tensor Robocar is the first car of its kind to emerge from Silicon Valley and reach the UAE. As a level-four fully autonomous vehicle, it eliminates the need for a driving licence. Users can simply enter the car, request it to drop their children at school or take them to work, while the car independently manages driving, parking and home charging.

He said the vehicle was designed from the ground up to be fully autonomous rather than being a traditional car upgraded with smart systems, which gives it a perfect balance between performance and technology, making it one of the most advanced AI-powered vehicles in the world.

The car is equipped with five Lidar sensors positioned around its body, including the top, front and rear, in addition to more than 100 sensors and cameras that allow it to perceive its surroundings with high precision.

This technology enables the car to detect distances, speeds and surrounding objects, allowing it to navigate car parks and urban environments entirely without human intervention.

Abou-Ezzeddine added that the car’s processing power is unprecedented, featuring up to 8,000 computing units compared to 2,000 in conventional smart cars, enabling real-time analysis and decision-making.

He noted that the vehicle is more than a means of transport, describing it as a fully integrated artificial intelligence system that learns from the user’s behaviour. “Over time, the car learns about you and your family, recognising workplaces, schools and favourite shops, adapting to your lifestyle,” he said, affirming that all data exchanged between the car and the user’s phone is fully encrypted and protected, with no sharing with external parties.

The car also features an advanced voice-control system that enables full interaction, allowing users to manage destinations and functions using voice commands alone.