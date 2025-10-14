SPARK showcases future-focused innovation ecosystem at GITEX Global 2025

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) is showcasing its latest advancements in healthcare technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainability, smart mobility, and advanced manufacturing at GITEX Global 2025, taking place from 13th to 17th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year’s participation underscores SPARK’s growing role as a key driver of knowledge transfer, innovation localisation, and the development of future-ready solutions through collaboration between academia, industry, and startups. The showcase aligns with GITEX’s theme, Enter the Next Digital Universe, reflecting SPARK’s vision to lead regional technological transformation.

SPARK’s pavilion features companies from within its innovation ecosystem, including MaxByte, a provider of industrial transformation and AI solutions; Tahseel Technology, specialising in digital financial services; and re.life, a Sharjah-based startup that operates a dual-platform system for trading recyclable materials such as paper, plastic, glass, metals, and e-waste.

In support of women’s empowerment, SPARK has announced a 50 percent discount on registration fees for women-owned or women-led tech companies until 29th November, in line with the UAE’s national strategy for gender balance. The initiative aims to encourage female entrepreneurs to join the innovation ecosystem, offering access to incubation, licensing, and mentorship opportunities.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said the entity’s participation in GITEX reflects its commitment to advancing research and development in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. He added that SPARK continues to attract global technology firms and investors seeking an environment that supports innovation and sustainable growth, further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for technology and knowledge.

SPARK is also promoting its flagship series Sharjah Next, scheduled for 29th–30th October, which will spotlight healthcare innovation and convene global experts, researchers, and industry leaders to build partnerships and exchange ideas on technology-driven health solutions.