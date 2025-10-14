UAE Public Prosecution hosts panel discussion on ‘Ethical Governance Framework for AI in Criminal Justice’

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Public Prosecution organised a specialised panel discussion during its participation at GITEX Global 2025 under the theme “Ethical Governance Framework for Artificial Intelligence in Criminal Justice.”

The session explored institutional progress in adopting AI applications across the justice system, highlighting the transition from policies of use to the adoption of a structured ethical charter governing AI applications in judicial processes.

The panel held special importance in light of the rapid global advancement of AI technologies, and the growing need for ethical and legislative governance frameworks that ensure responsible and fair use of these technologies in areas of prosecution, investigation, and evidence while safeguarding justice from algorithmic bias.

Discussions focused on principles of transparency, accountability, and algorithmic fairness, while emphasising the essential role of humans within the legal loop to ensure that decisions generated by intelligent systems remain accountable, human-centered, and just. The session also featured international case studies and comparisons of global legal frameworks that balance innovation with the protection of fundamental rights.

The event brought together senior leaders, experts, and specialists in law, technology, and governance, who shared strategic insights on the future of AI in criminal justice. Speakers underscored the importance of ethical frameworks in strengthening public trust in intelligent systems built on responsibility and transparency.

Amira Al Wahshi, Project Manager at the UAE Public Prosecution and Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS) 2025 Project Manager, affirmed that hosting such a session reflects the vision of the country’s wise leadership in building a human-centered digital justice system. She stressed that “artificial intelligence will never replace the human element, but rather serve as an enabler that enhances efficiency and strengthens justice within a framework of transparency and responsibility.”

The session concluded with a set of actionable recommendations to promote the responsible use of technology in judicial processes. The Public Prosecution confirmed that it will work to translate the outcomes into policies and executive initiatives that reinforce its vision of building a sustainable, intelligent, and human-centered justice system.

This event forms part of the Public Prosecution’s AI Strategy 2025–2030 and reaffirms the UAE’s position as a global platform for dialogue on technology and law, guided by values and the rule of law