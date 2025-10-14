Dubai Youth Council, Digital Dubai Youth Council unveil implementation of ‘RAED: Your Digital Accelerator’ at GITEX 2025

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) – In line with Dubai’s commitment to empowering youth and enhancing their digital skills to foster active participation in building the city’s smart future, the Digital Dubai Youth Council, in collaboration with the Dubai Youth Council, has announced the implementation of “RAED: Your Digital Accelerator” program at GITEX Global 2025.

The initiative marks a strategic step in cultivating a new generation of digital innovators through hands-on workshops and immersive training programs that blend learning, experimentation, and creativity, hands-on experience, and creativity. It aims to enable youth to design and develop innovative digital solutions that reinforce Dubai’s position as a global city, promote youth empowerment, and foster a culture of innovation to help shape the future.

Reem Al Falasi, President of the Dubai Youth Council and the Digital Dubai Youth Council, said: ““RAED: Your Digital Accelerator” platform embodies our leadership’s vision of investing in youth and enabling them to lead Dubai’s technological advancement, in line with the Digital Dubai Strategy and the D33 Dubai Economic Agenda. At Digital Dubai, empowering youth is not temporary, it is an essential and constant investment in shaping the city’s future. Every innovative young person is a partner in realizing our strategy to digitalize life and cement Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading cities."

She added: “ This program goes beyond a training program, it is an open innovation lab and a launchpad for the next generation of leaders in technology, data, and artificial intelligence. We thank the Dubai Youth Council for this partnership, which will make a meaningful impact in advancing sustainable digital transformation.”

The program centers on four pillars of the modern digital economy, customer experience, data and intelligent analytics, software development, and digital marketing. It aims to foster creative thinking and cultivate a spirit of digital entrepreneurship among youth, while creating an interactive learning environment that promotes experimentation, and transforms ideas into actionable projects that add real value to Dubai’s digital ecosystem.

The announcement at GITEX 2025 carries special significance, as the region’s largest technology exhibition provides youth with an ideal platform to showcase ideas, connect with experts and investors, and engage in discussions on the future of artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Following a successful pilot at the Dubai Youth Forum, “RAED: Your Digital Accelerator” has now evolved into a permanent platform for digital empowerment, strengthening national skills and equipping the workforce with young talent capable of meeting the evolving demands of the digital economy.

The Council invites youth interested in participating to register via the dedicated platform and embark on a journey to explore digital opportunities, becoming part of Dubai’s story of innovation and future-building.





