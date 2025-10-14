Evolve Future Mobility Show to unveil A2RL Autonomous Formula 1 Car

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Evolve Future Mobility Show (EFMS 2025), the Middle East's first exhibition dedicated exclusively to electric and new energy vehicles, will open tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah and run through 18th October. Supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event brings together global EV manufacturers, industry leaders, and innovators to foster collaboration and redefine the future of sustainable mobility.

The event features participation from key government entities such as the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) and BEEAH Group, alongside policymakers driving the transition toward green mobility.

Organised by MIE Events, the exhibition takes place amid accelerating regional and global adoption of electric vehicles, driven by efforts to reduce emissions and promote clean energy. EFMS 2025 showcases innovations in electric and hybrid vehicles, EV charging stations, smart mobility systems, and integrated renewable energy solutions that support the development of sustainable transportation infrastructure.

A major highlight of the show is the unveiling of the A2RL Autonomous Formula 1 Car, the world’s most advanced self-driving sports car. Capable of exceeding speeds of 340 km/h and operating entirely without a driver, this vehicle represents a technological leap in autonomous mobility and motorsports.

Visitors can also experience a high-end Formula 1 simulator identical in structure and function to a real F1 cockpit, offering a realistic simulation of what it takes to control and compete in professional motorsport.

The exhibition spans over ten major sectors of the electric vehicle industry. These include light and heavy-duty electric vehicles, electric bicycles, hydrogen-powered vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, fuel cell systems, motors and control units, and renewable energy technology. It brings together automotive dealers, component manufacturers, and energy suppliers offering integrated mobility solutions.

EFMS 2025 will also serve as a powerful platform for networking and building partnerships among decision-makers, engineers, and investors, all working to accelerate innovation and growth in the EV sector across the region.

A major component of the event is its international conference programme, which will feature over 100 speakers across 20 sessions. These sessions will explore topics such as the impact of UAE government initiatives on EV adoption, integration of electric vehicles in commercial fleets, supply chain challenges, investment opportunities, and the future landscape of electric transport. The discussions are designed to support national and regional goals to expand electric mobility infrastructure.

The event is expected to attract more than 5,000 visitors from around the world, including industry professionals, government officials, and EV enthusiasts. Participating companies include leading names such as ION Mobility, Tesla, OMODA JAECOO, VinFast, Shanghai Silverstones Automotive, and InfyPower, all showcasing the latest in electric and smart mobility.