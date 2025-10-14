ETCC unveils Nafis Smart App at GITEX Global 2025 to enhance user experience, empower Emirati talent

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) announced the successful first launch of the Nafis Smart App for smartphones during its participation in GITEX Global 2025. The launch featured the introduction of new digital communication channels, including an interactive WhatsApp service and an AI-powered chatbot. The event attracted considerable engagement from visitors, participants, and representatives of government and private entities.

ETCC’s participation in GITEX Global 2025, the region’s largest technology event taking place from 13-17 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, also highlighted its achievements in developing innovative digital services and initiatives.

This suite of digital enhancements underscores ETCC's commitment to empowering national talent and delivering an advanced digital experience to enable easy access to Nafis services, benefits, and information through smart, easy-to-use and creative solutions.

The Nafis smart App is a fully integrated digital platform that enables Emirati citizens working in the private sector, or those seeking job opportunities in the private sector, to seamlessly access a wide range of digital services. The services offered include tracking job opportunities, exploring training programmes, viewing financial data, instantly tracking the status of applications, and receiving notifications and personalized updates. The Nafis App also enables direct communication with the customer service center and allows users to manage their personal profiles and documents through a simplified, user-friendly interface.

In an effort to improve the quality of support provided to users, Nafis has integrated an AI-powered chatbot into its platform. This enhancement is designed to provide accurate answers to user inquiries in real time. The chatbot supports a conversational experience that ensures information accuracy and ease of access, allowing users to speak with a customer service representative when needed.

As part of its commitment to expanding communication channels and improving response times, Nafis has adopted WhatsApp as an official service channel. The service allows users to send inquiries directly to support staff and is integrated with the chatbot to provide a continuous, 24/7 interactive experience. This expansion aims to enhance flexibility and speed in communication with Nafis platform users, delivering a more advanced, user-friendly support experience, in line with customer service best practices.

This comprehensive digital suite reaffirms Nafis’s commitment to enhancing service quality and user experience, while supporting the programme’s broader goals of building a competitive national talent base that contributes to the UAE’s economic development.

Nafis invites Emirati citizens benefiting from the Nafis programme and those seeking training and employment opportunities in the private sector to download the application via Google and Apple app stores to take advantage of its advanced digital features.

