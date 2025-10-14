Forbes Middle East kicks off 3rd Annual Sustainability Leaders Summit

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) – Forbes Middle East kicked off the third edition of its Sustainability Leaders Summit, chaired by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, the UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, under the theme “Guided by Legacy, Committed to Sustainability.”

Organised in strategic partnership with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), Zayed Sustainability Prize, and Zayed Authority for People of Determination, with NMDC Group as presenting partner, the summit underscores the UAE’s pivotal role in driving climate action and advancing the transition to a green economy.

The opening of the two-day summit, held at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Sheikha Dr. Shamma Mohammed Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions; Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD; and Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group.

The summit brought together global leaders and decision-makers from across the public and private sectors, alongside sustainability experts, investors, and entrepreneurs. The platform focused on exploring innovative solutions that balance economic growth with environmental stewardship, while spotlighting investment opportunities in the green economy.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak shared how the Forbes Sustainability Leaders Summit represents an integrated platform that brings together governments, the private sector, and youth under a unified vision for a more sustainable future. “Coinciding with the IUCN World Conservation Congress, the Summit affirms the UAE's steadfast commitment, under the leadership and vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to achieving sustainability across all sectors. Our efforts lead action at both national and global levels,” she noted.

“In the UAE, we believe that confronting climate change, developing sustainable agriculture, preserving nature and ecosystems, promoting the green economy, and transitioning to sustainable production and consumption systems are key pillars for achieving balanced development and enhancing economic competitiveness,” Dr. Amna stated. “The success of any sustainability framework requires integrating efforts, unifying visions, and ensuring that environmental and developmental policies are aligned with economic, technological, and social transformations to guarantee sustainable growth and community resilience.”

“Water scarcity is not merely a crisis we face—it is a threat to societal stability,” Sheikha Dr. Shamma Mohammed Khalid Al Nahyan emphasised in her address titled A Drop of Awareness, The Gateway to Abundance Begins with an Idea. “In any society that fails to find sustainable solutions to water scarcity, social security will inevitably be compromised. Every drop of water that is managed consciously and efficiently becomes, in essence, a foundation for societal resilience.”

She highlighted that in 2024, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan launched the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative to confront the global water crisis. The initiative aims to tackle water scarcity both locally and internationally, reflecting the UAE’s enduring values of cooperation, shared responsibility, and human solidarity. Built on key pillars, it focuses on technological innovation, deploying effective solutions to manage water resources, and raising awareness—locally and globally—about the existential threat humanity faces.

“The Earth belongs to all of us, not to one nation or generation, but to humanity as a whole. Without shared awareness, solutions remain words on paper,” Sheikha Shamma asserted. “But when ideas are driven by collective consciousness, they become tangible realities.” Concluding her speech, she said: “Fill the cup of the future with drops of action and innovation. Today, a drop of awareness; tomorrow, a river of abundance. Let us remain united in building these drops of awareness, for the sake of abundance.”

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, opened the summit by emphasising that the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit “embodies the spirit of collaboration and shared responsibility in driving climate action.” She noted that innovation, partnership, and investment in knowledge are the core pillars of genuine transformation—one that ensures progress for both people and the planet.

Al Omian underscored that building a thriving green economy begins with “a new mindset—one that merges technology with environmental consciousness.” Reflecting on the summit’s setting, she described Abu Dhabi as “a capital of environmental thought and innovation,” adding that the gathering reaffirms the region’s commitment to turning “vision into achievement, and ambition into reality, in service of both humanity and the Earth.”

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri said: “Abu Dhabi’s approach to sustainability places nature at the heart of development, recognising that environmental health underpins economic prosperity and social well-being. Through science, technology and strong partnerships, we are advancing a model of growth that values restoration as much as innovation. The Forbes Sustainability Leaders Summit provides an important platform to share this vision where collaboration fuels climate action, youth drive change and every investment in nature becomes an investment in the future of our planet.”

The first day’s agenda featured in-depth discussions on the role of ESGs in fostering economic growth and advancing climate action, alongside the importance of public-private partnerships in driving innovative, scalable solutions. Sessions also explored the region’s major industrial transformations, emphasizing the critical role of advanced technology and artificial intelligence in reducing emissions and building more sustainable economic systems.

A key highlight of the first day was the announcement of the Forbes Middle East Youth Council, a new platform empowering the next generation to shape their vision for the future. The council aims to enhance leadership skills, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, support emerging projects, and develop creative solutions to the challenges facing societies today. It also seeks to embed a culture of environmental and social sustainability across all its initiatives, driven by the belief that lasting change can only be achieved through the awareness and active participation of young people in every field.

Day one concluded with a ceremony honouring CEOs, executives, and organisations leading the sustainability agenda, underscoring that building a green future demands collective effort and shared responsibility across all sectors of society.