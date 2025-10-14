UAE expresses solidarity with Italy, conveys condolences over victims of building explosion

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Italy following the tragic building explosion that occurred near Verona, in the north of the country, which resulted in the death and injury of several members of the Carabinieri, the fire brigade, and the police.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Italy over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.