TRENDS dialogue at Vatican highlights interfaith understanding, global peace

ABU DHABI-ROME, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research and Advisory, through its virtual office in Italy, organised a dialogue session at the Vatican with Monsignor Dr. Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, member of the Vatican Secretariat of State in the Section for General Affairs and Representative of the Holy See in the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

The session highlighted the role of interfaith dialogue in promoting peace, tolerance and coexistence, and in advancing global harmony.

The TRENDS team also held a panel discussion with Professor Raffaele Marchetti, Director of the Centre for International and Strategic Studies (CISS) at Luiss University in Italy, attended by a group of experts and researchers. The discussion focused on strengthening research cooperation, exchanging expertise and knowledge, particularly in economic studies and artificial intelligence, organising annual scientific conferences and forums, and fostering partnerships in training young researchers.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS, stated that the dialogue session at the Vatican underscored the importance of promoting interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence, emphasising that all divine religions call for compassion, peace, tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of others.

Al Ali said that the talks focused on areas such as economic and foresight studies, AI, strategic analysis, training and development, launching joint research and training programmes, and enhancing the integration of diverse research methodologies in addressing regional and international issues.

Monsignor Dr. Gaid praised the pioneering intellectual role played by TRENDS amid growing global challenges. He explained that this vital dialogue reflects a firm belief that interfaith dialogue is not an intellectual luxury but an urgent human necessity.

The session also highlighted the pivotal role of think tanks in reinforcing the values of moderation, developing practical strategies to spread peace and human coexistence values, and strengthening global solidarity through interfaith dialogue as a key foundation for achieving sustainable development and shared prosperity.

Marchetti emphasised that TRENDS is among the most influential research institutions committed to advancing knowledge and promoting scholarly dialogue. He stated that they will work to establish practical frameworks for cooperation that include sharing research expertise, conducting joint studies and organising conferences.