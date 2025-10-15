Crescent Petroleum, Dana Gas boost Khor Mor gas capacity by 50%

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Crescent Petroleum and the Sharjah-based Dana Gas PJSC today announced the start of commercial gas sales from the KM250 gas expansion project (KM250) at the Khor Mor facility in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Delivered eight months ahead of the revised schedule, the KM250 will add 250 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) of new processing capacity, a 50 percent increase, boosting Khor Mor’s total output to 750 MMscf/d.

The additional capacity will help meet Iraq’s rapidly growing power demand by delivering significant new volumes of clean-burning natural gas. The expansion will bolster power generation and support industrial growth across the KRI, underpinning the KRG’s Runaki initiative to deliver 24-hour electricity, while improving supply to other regions of Iraq.

The $1.1 billion project was backed by financing from the Bank of Sharjah, the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC), and proceeds from Pearl Petroleum’s $350 million senior secured bond issued in 2024 and listed on Nordic Alternative Bond Market.

At its peak, the project employed over 10,000 people and involved the delivery of more than 6,000 tonnes of steel and 6.2 million man-hours, making it one of the largest private-sector infrastructure builds in Iraq in recent years.

Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum and Board Managing Director of Dana Gas, said, “Delivering KM250 ahead of schedule marks a significant achievement for Crescent Petroleum, Dana Gas, and our Pearl Consortium partners. This accomplishment highlights our ongoing dedication to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, demonstrates our capacity to unlock its vast energy resources.”

Richard Hall, CEO of Dana Gas, said, “Completing KM250 early is a huge milestone for Dana Gas" adding that the additional capacity strengthens production profile and is expected to deliver substantial annual revenue for Dana Gas.

The gas from KM250 will serve growing power demand in the KRI and the rest of Iraq. The plant will also produce 7,000 barrels per day of condensate and 460 tonnes per day of LPG, supplementing existing output of 15,200 bbl/d and 1,070 t/d, respectively.

The facility incorporates state-of-the-art technology, including AI monitoring tools, high-efficiency compressors, and modern processes for sulphur and contaminant removal. These upgrades will boost efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

With KM250 operational, focus now shifts to the next phase: further appraisal and expansion of the Khor Mor field, and continued progress at Chemchemal to unlock additional gas resources for the region and the country.

Pearl Petroleum was established in 2009 as a consortium, with Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum serving as joint operators and each holding a 35 percent equity stake. OMV, MOL, and RWE later joined the partnership, each acquiring a 10 person share.

Today, Pearl Petroleum supplies natural gas to four power plants across the KRI, meeting over 80 percent of the region’s power needs and serving more than six million people.

Pearl Petroleum remains committed to maintaining carbon neutrality having reduced total GHG emissions by over 20 percent in 2024 to 200 kTCO2e, while reducing overall energy consumption by 5 percent, bringing its total carbon intensity to 4.4kg CO2/Boe. This is among the lowest in the industry, supplemented by offsets of the remaining emissions to effect carbon neutrality.