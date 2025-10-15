M42’s ADHDS launches 'Digital Health Centre' in Jordan

AMMAN, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), part of the M42 group, today launched Jordan's first Digital Health Centre (virtual hospital), a pioneering digital health initiative that connects five remote hospitals to a central command centre in Alsalt, a city in west-central Jordan.

Delivered as part of a wider partnership with G42's Presight, the Jordanian Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship to drive the country’s digital transformation of healthcare, the Jordan Digital Health Centre (virtual hospital) marks a breakthrough in healthcare access and digital transformation across the Kingdom and demonstrates the power of public-private collaboration in advancing healthcare innovation.

The initiative has already transformed care delivery through three critical healthcare services – Tele-ICU, Tele-dialysis, and Tele-radiology. Previously, diagnostic imaging reports required up to 14 days, but now are completed in under two days, representing an 86 percent reduction in turnaround time.

Six nephrologists, who once served 32 hospitals through costly travel arrangements, can now provide virtual care to five times more patients through the tele-dialysis service.

Through the Tele-ICU service, patients’ vital signs are streamed in real time to specialist teams in Alsalt city. AI-powered triage alerts identify urgent cases, enabling continuous monitoring without the need for transfers to the capital.

Eng. Sami Smeirat, Jordan's Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, said the centre represents a strategic step in the path of digital transformation in Jordan’s healthcare sector and one of the pioneering projects supporting the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Budour, Jordan's Minister of Health, said that the Jordan Digital Health Centre (virtual hospital) ensures that every Jordanian can access high-quality care, anywhere and anytime.”

Kareem Shahin, Chief Executive Officer of M42’s Digital Health Solutions platform, said, “This is a significant step that improves access, efficiently meets people’s care needs, and opens new possibilities for comprehensive health services.”

Dr. Adel AlSharji, Chief Operating Officer at Presight, said, “At Presight, our purpose is to harness the power of applied AI to enable lifelong human advancement. This groundbreaking Jordan Digital Health Centre (virtual hospital) initiative in Jordan is one of the most powerful expressions of that mission in action.”

