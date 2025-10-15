UAE Team Emirates-XRG announces squads for final races of season

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- After nine months which have yielded a remarkable tally of 94 wins for the Emirati squad, UAE Team Emirates-XRG has announced its squads for the final races of the season.

Across Italy, China and France, the No.1-ranked UCI WorldTeam will contest its final events of the year this week, with the seven-man squad for the Tour of Guangxi announced on Monday.

In China, UAE Team Emirates-XRG will race the final WorldTour stage race of the year, whilst across Italy and France, the Giro del Veneto, Chrono des Nations and Veneto Classic await. This trio of one-day races will see the Emirati squad bring its most successful season to date to an end, beginning with the Giro del Veneto today.

Ready for its fifth edition since the race’s revival in 2021, the 2025 Giro del Veneto is actually the 88th instalment of this semi-Classic since the race began in 1922. For UAE Team Emirates-XRG, it is a happy hunting ground, having won the race back in 2022 with Matteo Trentin.

This time around, the Emirati squad will be headed up by Isaac del Toro, with the Mexican joined by the freshly-crowned gravel world champion, Florian Vermeersch. The Belgian finished on the podium here in 2023 and will come into the race with huge confidence after his win at the World Championships on Sunday.

The Giro del Veneto will be Del Toro’s final race of the season for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, having accrued 15 victories across a season that has seen the 21-year-old join the sport’s elites. In just his second year as a professional, the young sensation finished runner-up at the Giro d’Italia in May, and has won six races in the past month in Italy.

The full UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad for the Giro del Veneto is as follows: Alessandro Covi (Italy), Isaac del Toro (Mexico), António Morgado (Portugal), Pavel Sivakov (France), Pablo Torres (Spain), Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) and Tim Wellens (Belgium).