Openness, diversity of UAE market key to global investment: Alibaba Cloud

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Eric Wan, Vice President of Alibaba Cloud International and General Manager for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Middle Asia, said that the UAE market stands out for its openness and diversity, making it an ideal environment for major international companies to invest and collaborate with both local and global partners.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during GITEX Global 2025, Wan said that the UAE’s diverse market makes it a highly attractive destination for large-scale cloud service providers.

He emphasised that the country’s economic and legislative openness creates a supportive environment for investments in cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI).

He also highlighted the UAE’s clear and transparent policies that encourage innovation and investment, along with its position as a global trade hub connecting East and West.

Wan noted that the UAE and the wider region represent some of the fastest-growing markets globally in the fields of cloud services and AI.

He explained that Alibaba Cloud views the regional market as a strategic pillar for its global investment and expansion plans.

“The importance of the UAE and regional markets drives us to continue investing and working closely with our local partners and clients to develop talent and empower various sectors to benefit from Alibaba Cloud’s infrastructure, products, and AI technologies,” Wan said.

He added that this direction reflects the company’s deep commitment to the region, noting that the launch of its second data centre in Dubai and the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with local partners are part of this ongoing strategy.