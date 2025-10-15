ADQ signs three-year sponsorship agreement with Azerbaijan’s Neftçi PFK

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- ADQ, an active sovereign investor focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, today announced the signing of a three-year sponsorship agreement with Neftçi PFK, one of the most prominent football clubs in the Azerbaijan Premier League and a nationally recognised sporting institution.

The sponsorship will allow ADQ to engage with Neftçi’s passionate fanbase through a range of activations, enhancing the match-day experience and supporting the continued growth of football in Azerbaijan.

Founded in 1937, Neftçi has played a central role in the country’s football history, securing multiple national league titles and earning distinction as the first Azerbaijani team to qualify for the group stage of a UEFA competition. The club continues to enjoy strong support across Azerbaijan and the wider region.

This strategic partnership reflects the deepening ties between the UAE and Azerbaijan and underscores ADQ’s commitment to creating long-term economic and social value in the markets where it operates.

Anas Jawdat Albarguthi, Group Chief Operating Officer at ADQ, said, “Through our partnership of Neftçi PFK, we are thrilled to support one of Azerbaijan’s most iconic clubs and contribute to the continued growth of the sport in the communities we operate in. This partnership reflects our commitment to engaging with communities in meaningful ways and celebrating the shared values of teamwork, resilience, and pride. It reinforces our long-term approach to fostering connections and creating impact beyond traditional investment.”