UAE announces Japan Culture Centre, celebrating cultural sustainability, friendship between nations

OSAKA, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Japan Culture Centre (JCC) will be developed in the United Arab Emirates as a landmark destination celebrating and sustaining Japan’s cultural heritage and contemporary artistry.

The announcement was made at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

Conceived by Al Ahli Holding Group (AAHG) in line with the UAE’s philosophy of cooperation and cultural diplomacy, the initiative exemplifies the nation’s enduring belief in contributing for the betterment of mankind.

Unveiled on the closing day of Expo 2025 Osaka, the Japan Culture Centre is presented as the UAE’s parting gift to Japan, a gesture of friendship, respect, and shared purpose that will continue to inspire collaboration and creativity long after the Expo concludes.

Reflecting the UAE’s leadership legacy, from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the project stands as a living example of the UAE’s commitment to fostering creativity, understanding, and cultural sustainability among nations.

The announcement was led by Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, in the presence of the project’s key creative figures, Kengo Kuma, Paul Tanguay, Fumio Nanjo, and Toshio Shimizu, along with Ali Alyammahi and Noora Alyammahi from Al Ahli Holding Group.

“This initiative reflects the shared vision of the UAE and Japan for cultural diplomacy, to celebrate the heritage of nations and foster dialogue between them,” said Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim. “The Japan Culture Centre will serve as a living platform for cultural and economic exchange, ensuring that traditions are not only honoured, but sustained and reimagined for generations to come. It stands as a true expression of the values of respect, openness, and collaboration that define the partnership between our two nations.”

The Japan Culture Centre forms the centrepiece of the Multiverse Project being developed by Al Ahli Holding Group, a multifaceted ecosystem celebrating the intersection of art, design, education, and sustainability.

Mohammed Khammas, Group CEO of Al Ahli Holding Group, said, “The Japan Culture Centre represents our belief that while structures may rise and fade, culture, artistry, and friendship endure across generations.”