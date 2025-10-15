Salem bin Abdulrahman tours 'Andalusian Cultural Landscapes' exhibition

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Office, officially opened the "Andalusian Cultural Landscapes" exhibition on Wednesday. This exhibition, a collaborative effort between the Sharjah Museums Authority and the Islamic Culture Foundation (FUNCI) in Spain, is set to run from October 15, 2025, to April 12, 2026, at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation.

Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman visited an exhibition that showcases the beauty and significance of gardens in Andalusia. The exhibition is divided into two main themes. The first theme, called "Gardens of Bliss," highlights how these gardens served as places for creativity and harmony among people. It explores four key ideas: the productive garden where fruits and vegetables are grown; the scientific garden, which acts like a living classroom for learning about plants and farming; the spiritual garden, designed for reflection and peace; and the poetic garden, which inspires writers and artists.

The second theme, "The Good Country," examines how people in Andalusia have interacted with the land over time. It covers important topics such as irrigation methods, rainwater-dependent farming, traditional crafts, and local markets. This section illustrates the deep connection people have with their environment and how various industries have evolved from this relationship.

The exhibition features more than 60 artistic and historical pieces, including a collection of artifacts being displayed for the first time in Sharjah. These artifacts highlight the agricultural and cultural heritage of Andalusia in a vivid scene that blends the aesthetics of nature with the depth of human experience.

Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Abdulrahman was briefed on the cultural and intellectual window the exhibition offers, enriching visitors and opening new horizons for discovering the impact of Andalusia on the memory of civilisation.

The Chairman of the Ruler's Office learned about the key attractions of a special exhibition designed for visitors. This exhibition takes people on a journey through the rich history of Andalusia, dating back to the eighth century AD. During this time, Islamic civilisation left a lasting impact on the Iberian Peninsula, creating a beautiful mix of Eastern ideas and local traditions. In this thriving environment, scientific innovation blossomed, leading to advancements in farming, irrigation, crafts, and architecture. As a result, Andalusia became an exceptional example of a civilisation that beautifully combined the beauty of nature with a vibrant culture.

Emilio Pin Godos, the Ambassador of Spain to the UAE, expressed his gratitude to the Emirate of Sharjah for its strong support of culture, knowledge, and the preservation of heritage. He highlighted the importance of sharing history and different civilisations. The ambassador commended the long-standing partnership between Sharjah and Spain across various areas and shared his joy at the opening of a unique exhibition. He wished for the continued success of such collaborations, which greatly benefit those interested in cultural topics.

Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman received a collection of publications from the Islamic Culture Foundation (FUNCI) in appreciation of his presence and the opening of the exhibition, which is being held for the first time in Sharjah and represents the first collaboration between the Sharjah Museums Authority and FUNCI.

This exhibition is a groundbreaking look at the rich culture of Andalusia. It combines stories from the past with new research to help us better understand both city and countryside life back then. The exhibition highlights the valuable lessons this history teaches us, which still inspire us today and can guide our future. It shows that Andalusia was not just a place where different people lived together, but a vibrant hub of creativity and a meeting point for various civilizations that made a lasting impact on world history.

The exhibition showcases a model that highlights the importance of a balanced relationship between culture and nature. It offers valuable lessons to help tackle today's environmental and climate issues by looking back at historical knowledge.

Additionally, the exhibition emphasises the significance of Andalusian heritage as a cultural connection that links the Islamic East with Mediterranean and European cultures, playing a key role in shaping Western science and culture.

The exhibition will showcase a variety of cultural and scientific activities, including an important discussion session called "A Journey Through the Heritage of Andalusia: Knowledge and Cultural Exchange." This session will bring together experts from Spain and the UAE to talk about the rich history of Andalusia and how Islamic culture has shaped the unique characteristics of the Iberian Peninsula. After the discussion, attendees will be invited to take a guided tour of the exhibition, where they can learn more about the environmental and cultural aspects of Andalusian civilisation and how its lasting legacy continues to influence us today.

The event was graced by the presence of Emilio Ben Godos, the Spanish Ambassador to the UAE.

Also in attendance were Asma Rashid Bin Taliah, the Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council; Aisha Rashid Deemas, the Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority; and various important officials and diplomats.