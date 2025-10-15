Ministry of Investment, Department of Industry of Canada to drive investment cooperation in data centres, AI projects

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Investment and the Department of Industry of Canada have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for collaboration in the digital infrastructure sector, with a focus on developing data centres and artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

It aims to exchange expertise and technical knowledge, and to support the establishment of innovative investment projects in advanced technology sectors, contributing to the growth of the global digital economy and enabling sustainable digital transformation. It also seeks to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors in both countries, and to facilitate the exchange of information and data in line with best practices and international standards in cybersecurity and data governance.

The MoU also includes mechanisms for the formation of joint working groups to coordinate initiatives and follow up on the implementation of proposed projects, in addition to both parties’ commitment to confidentiality and the protection of intellectual property within the framework of cooperation.

This collaboration comes as part of efforts to enhance bilateral economic relations between the UAE and Canada, representing a strategic platform to support future investments in emerging technologies, in line with the UAE Vision 2031 and the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

This partnership is expected to expand bilateral investments in technological and innovative fields, while strengthening both countries’ positions as key hubs within the global digital economy.

Both parties affirmed that this collaboration reflects the vision of their leaderships to strengthen strategic partnerships founded on innovation, knowledge, and advanced technology. It also marks a practical step toward deepening economic and technological cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence and data centres. The two sides noted that the MoU will help create an attractive investment environment and enhance the UAE and Canada’s global digital leadership, supporting sustainable economic transformation.

Mohamed Alsuwaidi stated, “This MoU reflects the UAE’s commitment to deepening global partnerships that accelerate innovation, drive sustainable growth, and advance the digital economy. Canada is a longstanding partner of the UAE, and as global hubs for innovation, trade, and investment, our two countries are strongly positioned to drive a more prosperous and sustainable future together. Through this collaboration, we aim to create new investment opportunities in high-growth sectors such as cloud computing, machine learning, and data analytics, empowering our nations to thrive in the economies of tomorrow.”

Evan Solomon stated, "Our collaboration with the Ministry of Investment marks an important milestone in advancing collaboration between Canada and the UAE in the digital economy. By building on Canada’s dynamic AI ecosystem, and the UAE’s leadership in digital transformation, this partnership will drive a resilient digital infrastructure and foster the responsible growth of artificial intelligence, benefiting industries, businesses, and communities across both countries.”

In 2024, trade between the UAE and Canada reached US$2.4 billion, reflecting the strength of their economic ties. Meanwhile, the UAE’s data centre market is emerging as one of the fastest-growing in the region, valued at US$1.26 billion in 2024 and projected to reach US$3.33 billion by 2030. Against this backdrop, the collaboration between the UAE Ministry of Investment and the Department of Industry of Canada marks a pivotal step in advancing global cooperation within the digital economy.

The agreement also reinforces the UAE’s commitment to developing state-of-the-art digital infrastructure that integrates renewable energy, expands cloud capabilities, and promotes the safe and responsible adoption of AI, positioning the nation as a global hub for data-driven growth and a key catalyst in the world’s digital transformation.