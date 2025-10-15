Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils world’s first AI-powered population at GITEX Global

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) --The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, in collaboration with Microsoft, has unveiled the Population Health Intelligence (PHI) platform at GITEX Global 2025, marking a global first in AI-powered population health management at Emirate-scale.

As Abu Dhabi continues to build the world’s most intelligent and sustainable healthcare system, the launch of PHI represents a major milestone in transforming healthcare from reactive treatment to proactive health management. The platform integrates diverse datasets from clinical, lifestyle and environmental sources into a single, AI-powered digital twin of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem.

The Digital Twin provides a unified, real-time view of population health, enabling policymakers and healthcare professionals to identify risks early, predict emerging trends and simulate the potential impact of interventions. Built around two core pillars, Predict (Insights) and Prevent & Act (Interventions), the PHI platform continuously learns to deliver evidence-based strategies tailored to Abu Dhabi’s demographic and health profile.

By combining advanced analytics, AI agents and geospatial simulations, PHI supports smarter decision-making, optimises healthcare resources and strengthens the Emirate’s capacity for early intervention. Through forecasting risks, simulating future scenarios, and targeted interventions, it extends healthy life expectancy, and drives proactive preventive healthcare, adding more healthy years to the lives of citizens and residents across Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of DoH, said, “Our mission goes beyond delivering healthcare. We are shaping a new era of healthy longevity where data, prevention and innovation come together to empower healthier lives. Through advanced technologies, global collaboration and bold policy thinking, we are building a resilient health ecosystem that anticipates needs, addresses disparities and unlocks the full potential of every individual. Abu Dhabi is proud to lead the way in redefining what health systems can achieve when informed by data-led insights and driven by purpose.”

Amr Kamel, General Manager from Microsoft UAE, added, “The launch of the Population Health Intelligence platform marks a transformative step for the people of Abu Dhabi. By harnessing the power of AI and advanced analytics, we are empowering our community with proactive, personalized healthcare solutions. This platform enables early detection of health risks, supports targeted prevention programs, and ensures that every resident benefits from smarter, data-driven decisions. Ultimately, our goal is to extend healthy life expectancy and enhance the quality of life for all.”

Its initial focus areas, obesity and cancer, will leverage AI-driven insights to design early interventions, enhance preventive programmes and reduce disease burden across the population.

This milestone brings to life the joint vision announced by DoH and Microsoft to integrate Artificial Intelligence and data analytics at the heart of healthcare decision-making.

The unveiling of PHI reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global testbed for health innovation, where cutting-edge technologies are built, tested and scaled to deliver measurable impact. Through this milestone, DoH continues to strengthen its role as a global leader in intelligent healthcare, harnessing the power of data and collaboration to shape a healthier future for all.